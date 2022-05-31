At the end of May, 2022, Energica Motor Company officially unveiled Experia, the company’s first-ever take on an adventure touring bike. It’s not just a new bike built on an existing platform, though. It’s also the dawn of a whole new Energica electric motorcycle platform that includes a different electric motor, as well as lighter-weight, more efficient battery tech. Let’s take a look.

Back in June, 2021, Energica first unveiled its new and improved EMCE electric motor, which it co-developed with Italian electric motor specialist Mavel (the name stands for “Energica Mavel Co-Engineering"). This motor simultaneously offered a simplified design—motor and inverter shared liquid cooling, which they hadn’t previously—and also managed to drop a stunning 10 kilograms of weight (22 pounds) while also lowering the unit’s center of gravity. Increased horsepower and longer maintenance intervals were also a welcome part of the package.

While EMCE represented an important leap forward for Energica, that was then and this is now. In May, 2022, the new Experia Green Tourer (Energica is calling it “green” rather than “adventure”) is powered by the OEM’s new EMCE Permament Magnet Assisted Synchronous Reluctance Motor. According to the company, this design sheds another 10 kilograms (22 pounds) over the first EMCE motor. Thermal efficiency is improved, and this smaller motor is able to fit even lower in the chassis at the same time.

To store the energy that keeps the new EMCE PMASRM (say that five times fast) going, the Experia uses a lithium polymer battery which Energica says gives greater power density while simultaneously centralizing its mass. The Experia’s maximum battery capacity is 22.5 kWh, and 19.6 kWh nominal. Claimed charging time goes from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes if using a Level 3 DC fast charger, but the Experia is also compatible with Level 2 and Level 1 chargers—though of course, they’ll be slower. Still, you have what you have, and it’s good to know you can charge anywhere you can find a place to plug in.

The Specs

The Energica Experia makes a claimed 102 horsepower at peak, and 80 horsepower sustained. Torque is 85 pound-feet. Top speed is limited to 112 mph. Range is a claimed 261 miles city/130 miles highway/160 miles combined on a single full charge. As with any electric vehicle, your actual mileage can and will vary based on how you ride the thing.

Suspension is provided by Sachs all around. The 43mm fork up front offers 150mm of travel, and features adjustable preload, extension, and compression. The rear monoshock offers 55mm of travel (and 150mm of wheel travel), and features adjustable extension and preload. Brembo brakes stop the Experia at both ends, with a dual 330mm disc, four-piston radial caliper setup in the front, and a single 240mm disc, two-piston caliper in the rear.

The Experia’s frame is a front steel tubular trellis design with aluminum sideplates, but both the swingarm and the wheels are cast aluminum units. Speaking of the wheels, they measure 17 inches and come shod in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II rubber. Total vehicle weight is 260 kilograms, or just a hair over 573 pounds.

Gallery: Energica Experia

14 Photos

Additional Features

The Energica Experia comes with seven riding modes: Eco, Urban, Rain, Sport, and three customizable riding modes. Regenerative braking features four settings: High, Medium, Low, and Off. Six levels of traction control are on offer, as well as Bosch cornering ABS. Cruise control—which is probably a must if you’re any type of touring bike—comes standard. The Experia also comes with a parking assistant feature that can operate in both forward and reverse modes at low speed. The Experia’s display is a 5-inch TFT unit that you’ll use to dial in your settings to your liking.

At launch, the Energica Experia comes in just one colorway: Bormio Ice. Pricing and availability will vary by region, so if you’re outside the U.S., it’s best to check with your local Energica dealer to find the applicable information in your area. Within the U.S., pricing hasn’t been announced just yet, although you can begin placing orders as of June 1, 2022. If all goes according to plan, Energica says that new Experias should begin rolling out to customers sometime in autumn, 2022.