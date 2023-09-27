French Law Enforcement To Get Fleet Of Energica Motorcycles

Electric motorcycles have been making their presence felt in multiple sectors. This is especially true in Europe and Asia, where small electric scooters and commuter motorcycles are popping up left and right. Law Enforcement agencies across Europe are also adopting electric motorcycles, with the French Police being the latest to do so.

The Union de Groupements d'Achats Publics (UGAP) is the main public purchasing authority in France, and the organization has just chosen Energica Motor to supply two and three-wheeled electric vehicles for the country’s public administrations. More specifically, Energica Motor will be supplying vehicles categorized as “Road Trail” with power outputs exceeding 8 kilowatts, or about 11 horsepower, to the French National Police and the Gendarmerie Nationale.

On top of that, the Energica Experia, the brand’s first adventure-touring electric motorcycle will be a mainstay of the French law enforcement’s fleet. The bikes will be coordinated through Energica’s French distributor Durisotti SAS, who has been in charge of Energica distribution in France since 2017. Of course, no police bike is complete without the slew of accessories needed for effective law enforcement.

The Energica Experia will be modified with rotating lights, sirens, side panniers, and specific liveries pertaining to the law enforcement agency the bike is assigned to. Three colorways will be produced – a blue one for the Gendarmerie Nationale, a National Police version, and an unmarked version for police patrol.

For reference, the Energica Experia is quite an impressive bit of kit. Its mid-drive electric motor pumps out an impressive 101 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque making. Energica claims that the bike can complete the zero to 60 mile-per-hour sprint in just 3.5 seconds. On top of that, the bike’s 11.7 kilowatt-hour battery pack is reportedly good for an urban range of 261 miles on a single charge. Should the bike venture out into the highway, this drops to 153 miles combined with city use.

Commenting on the partnership between Energica and French law enforcement, Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor stated, “We are proud of the trust that UGAP has placed in us and are delighted to work with such an important institution. This new business expansion offers extraordinary development opportunities not only for today, but also for the future. The French government is implementing important policies supporting the adoption of electric vehicles, ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games. We are honored to be an integral part of this transition.”