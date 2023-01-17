At EICMA 2022, Royal Enfield unveiled what would be its most premium model to date, the Meteor 650. Based on the same platform as the massively successful 650 Twins, the Meteor 650 was expected to provide a much more laid back and premium riding feel, with fit and finish more commonly associated with high-end motorcycle brands.

Back then, Royal Enfield only showcased the bike and all its technology without revealing availability and pricing information. Now, the company has announced the MSRP of the bike in the Indian market. To no one's surprise, the Meteor 650 is the most expensive model in RE's arsenal to date, and carries an ex-showroom retail price starting at Rs 3,48,900, which translates to around $4,267 USD, per current exchange rates.

In total, there are three variants for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 consisting of Astral, Stellar, and Celestial, each of which differentiated by special paint schemes and accessories. The base Astral series retails for the aforementioned Rs 3,48,900 ($4,267 USD). Meanwhile, moving up the ladder to the Stellar series will set you back Rs 3,63,900, or approximately $4,450 USD. Last but definitely not least, the range-topping Celestial version retails for Rs 3,78,900, which is equivalent to about $4,634 USD.

On the performance side of the equation, we find the same 648cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine as that on the Interceptor and Continental GT 650. With 47 horsepower and 36 lb-ft of torque on tap, it's certainly not a performer, but it comes with more than enough grunt to provide a confidence-inspiring ride. The Meteor sets itself apart with more upscale underpinnings consisting of a 43-millimeter inverted fork from Showa, preload-adjustable rear shocks, as well as an LED headlight.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 runs on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels, shod in tubeless Ceat Zoom Cruz tires. Braking hardware consists of ABS-equipped front and rear discs measuring 320 millimeters and 300 millimeters respectively. As is the case with many other Royal Enfield models, the Super Meteor gets a surprisingly modern tech package contrary to its classic looks. It gets turn-by-turn navigation, and a twin-pod instrument console with smartphone connectivity.