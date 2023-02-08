Royal Enfield's 650 range of motorcycles is largely responsible for propelling the Indian motorcycle manufacturer to global stardom. Prior to the debut of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, if you wanted a modern-classic machine, you'd need to fork up quite a lot of cash for either a Triumph Bonneville, Ducati Scrambler, or BMW R nineT.

Needless to say, Royal Enfield's 650 Twins made the classic aesthetic and experience accessible to a wider range of riders, while retaining the safety and reliability tech of modern day machines. As such, after nearly half a decade in the market, you could say it's high time that RE expanded its premium model range, and indeed it has.

At EICMA 2022, the Indian manufacturer debuted its newest global model, the Super Meteor 650. Making use of the same air-cooled, fuel-injected, 648cc, parallel-twin found in the Interceptor and Continental GT, the Super Meteor provides a laid-back alternative to these bikes, and is in fact the most premium model in Royal Enfield's stable.

It sets itself apart from the rest of RE's lineup thanks to premium underpinnings such as inverted front forks, alloy wheels with tubeless tires, and a completely brand new frame. In terms of ergonomics, however, Royal Enfield aficionados will find it familiar, as just like its smaller sibling, the Meteor 350, the Super Meteor is a cruiser with relaxed ergonomics, forward-set foot pegs, and relatively tall bars.

Indeed, the Super Meteor is set to be Royal Enfield's newest global model, and the bike has already been launched in its home market of India. Meanwhile, across the pond, Royal Enfield has also announced pricing for the Super Meteor in the U.K. Just like elsewhere in the globe, the Super Meteor will be offered in three variants, distinguished by their colorways and accessories—Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial.

For the base Astral models, the Super Meteor is offered in Green, Blue, and Black hues, retailing for 6,799 GBP, or approximately $8,195 USD. Meanwhile, the mid-tier model, the Interstellar, comes in Gray and Green colorways, and retails for 6,999 GBP, or the equivalent of $8,436 USD. Lastly, the top-of-the-line Celestial model comes in Blue and Red liveries, and commands a price of 7,299 GBP, or approximately $8,797 USD.