Chinese Manufacturer Zontes Releases The 125M Scooter In Europe

Zontes is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that’s popular in Europe and Asia because of its low to mid-displacement models. Gravitated to by beginners and folks on a budget, Zontes’ models are characterized by their sporty styling and impressive tech. Some popular models include the 310 lineup, which offers similar performance and tech as BMW’s G 310 model range.

As we’ve talked about previously, scooters are among the most popular two-wheelers in the European market. In Spain and Italy, a bulk of the top ten best-selling models for 2022 were small displacement scooters with engines no bigger than 150cc. For the 2023 model year, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has launched a sporty-style maxi-scooter targeted towards beginners. Called the 125M, the entry-level scooter has just been launched in Europe for a price tag of 4,190 Euros, or approximately $4,567 USD.

In terms of performance, we’re looking at a 124cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a max output of 14.5 horsepower—well within the limits set by the A1 licensing standard. The scooter is likewise underpinned by a standard telescopic fork and two preload-adjustable rear shock absorbers. Other features include a digital TFT display with keyless ignition and an electronically actuated fuel door. The bike comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes, although it’s uncertain whether it’ll be equipped with ABS or CBS.

From a styling perspective, the Zontes 125M gets sporty, angular bodywork, front and rear LED lights, and a two-up saddle for comfortable riding with a passenger. It also has a smoked windscreen for adequate wind protection when riding at speed. Stylistically, it looks nearly identical to its bigger sibling, the 310M. As such, the 125M will make for a practical city all-rounder for beginner riders looking for the accessibility and ease-of-use of a maxi-scooter

The new Zontes 125M scooter is expected to begin deliveries in the French market by March 31, 2023. Availability in other European markets is expected in the second quarter of 2023.