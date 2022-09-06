Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer Zontes Releases New 125 GK Scrambler

The European market is full of new and exciting models designed specifically for beginners. We previously talked about the new Ninja and Z125 sporting new colors meant to offer first-time riders a sporty platform to get the basics of the two-wheeled lifestyle down. However, there are several other options, with tons of variations in terms of style, available in the market, as well.

One such example of this comes from Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zontes, who has recently begun making a name for itself in the beginner-focused segment in Europe. Its newest model comes in the form of the scrambler-style 125 GK, modeled after the previously launched middleweight 350 GK. While the 350 GK offers a bit more punch and is perfect for A2 license holders, the 125 GK is much lighter and more beginner-friendly, and is suitable for first-timers with little to no two-wheeled experience.

Indeed, The new GK, which is B and A1 license compliant, is positioned as a more user-friendly version of the 350 and as an advancement of the Scrambler 125, which the company has been promoting for the past two years in the European market. The 125 GK displays a more contemporary aesthetic than the Scrambler, with which it shares many technological aspects, because it is portrayed as an almost perfect replica of the 350 GK.

The 125cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine receives a number of performance improvements, earning it Euro 5 certification. As a result, it currently states that its maximum output is 14.7 horsepower at 9,000 rpm. A six-speed manual transmission is used to distribute power to the rear wheels, and it also claims to have very outstanding fuel efficiency ratings of 40 kilometers per liter, or 94 miles per gallon. The new model also has a slightly bigger 20-liter tank, so it should have no trouble covering 375 miles on a single tank.

As for underpinnings, The 125 GK has a central rear shock absorber with preload adjustment and an inverted front fork with no adjustability. The 17-inch wire-spoke wheels and Bosch ABS front and rear disc brakes on the neo-retro scrambler contribute to the bike's rough and vintage appeal. Furthermore, the 125 GK chooses CST rubber with huge blocks, emphasizing its desire to tread beyond the boundaries of pavement, in contrast to the 350 that is outfitted with tires with a mostly road-focused design. Despite having roughly identical dimensions as the 350, the 125 GK weighs just 160 kilograms.

The new model will reportedly be offered in three color options, including gray/yellow, black/gray, and black/orange, at the end of September, 2022. The Zontes 125 GK will be sold for 4,290 Euros upon launch, which, at the current one-to-one exchange rate, equates to around $4,290 USD.