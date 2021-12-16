Zontes Enters Entry-Level Neo-Retro Segment With ZT155G

You may be familiar with Zontes, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that has a penchant for making radically futuristic bikes. Its most popular model range consists of the 310 range, which, surprise, surprise, is built on a reverse-engineered BMW G 310 platform. The brand has a notable presence across multiple Asian and European markets, but hasn’t gained as much traction as that of its fellow Chinese manufacturers.

This could all be about to change, though, as the company has ventured into the highly lucrative entry-level neo-retro segment. Currently dominated by the likes of the Yamaha XSR155 and Honda CB150R X-Motion, the sub 200cc neo-retro naked bike segment is extremely popular in Asia, thanks to the practicality offered by these lightweight runabouts, as well as the retro aesthetic appeal which never goes out of style. With that, Zontes seems to have abandoned its eccentric styling with the ZT155G, a small-capacity scrambler designed for urban commuting duty.

The Zontes ZT155G made its debut in the Malaysian market, and could likely spill over to other Asian countries in 2022. Just like all other bikes in the segment, you can’t say neo-retro without a round headlight. That’s exactly what the ZT155G has, complete with LED bulbs and daytime running light functionality. It sports a large fuel tank giving it a sporty stance, and a generous 20 liters of capacity. As for features, the bike is underpinned by copper-anodized inverted front forks, and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The copper finish makes its way to other parts, too, including the exhaust, levers and brake calipers.

As for performance, the Zontes ZT155G is propelled by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor. It pumps out around 19 horsepower, putting it right in the ballpark of other 150cc-class bikes in the segment. It offers two riding modes—Eco and Sport, a premium touch for a bike in this segment. As for pricing, it retails in Malaysia for the equivalent of $2,270 USD.