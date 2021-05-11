Yamaha XSR155 Gets Classy Treatment With New Color Option

It's interesting to note that in the Asian market, one of Yamaha's most highly anticipated model launches last year was the premium entry-level neo-retro naked bike, the XSR155. Understandably, Yamaha had a very solid platform at their disposal with the YZF-R15 and MT-15 selling like hotcakes over the past few years. On top of that, the Japanese motorcycle giant had nailed its 155cc single-cylinder engine, making it the best in its class.

With the massive popularity of premium, small-displacement machines in Asia, it's no surprise that the XSR155 took the spotlight, even when bigger, more performance-oriented bikes like the Ténéré 700 were simultaneously being launched. When the XSR155 made its debut in countries like Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand, the enthusiast sphere nearly lost its mind with just how good-looking and well put together this bike was. Heck, when I first got my hands on the bike, I couldn't believe that this level of fit and finish and overall gorgeous styling could be had at such a price point.

Under its retro-styled apparel and fancy Sport Heritage designation, the XSR155 is well and truly the same bike as the MT-15. It gets the same well-built underpinnings consisting of gold anodized inverted forks, front and rear disc brakes, and a preload-adjustable monoshock. Its Deltabox frame provides surprising rigidity, making it a fun bike to thrash in the corners. Of course, how could you not love the spritely 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor? Equipped with Yamaha's variable valve actuation (VVA) technology, it pumps out a healthy 19 ponies in a very linear and tractable fashion.

Up until recently, the Yamaha XSR155 was available only in two color options—silver and matte black. This time around, Yamaha has spiced things up by launching a dashing Matte Green Authentic colorway—a combination of the subtlety of the matte-black bike, and the elegance of the silver color option. The matte green paint finish is accentuated by a silver pinstripe and blacked out elements on the fuel tank. The brown faux leather seat remains, and gives the bike a taller and larger appearance.

Overall, I'd say that the Matte Green Authentic color option is the most elegant and sporty finish for the XSR155, and truly fits well with Yamaha's Sport Heritage designation. The best part? Yamaha hasn't increased the price of this bike. It continues to be priced at IDR 36,580,000, or the equivalent of $2,575 USD in the Indonesian market, so we can expect it to carry the same price tag in other Southeast Asian countries, as well. With Yamaha expected to roll out an A1-compliant XSR125 in the European market soon, could we also see this striking color option make itself available for first-time riders in Europe? I certainly hope so.