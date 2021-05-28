Is This The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R’s Long Lost Chinese Twin?

Sometimes I wonder how these Chinese companies can get away with such blatant rip offs of actual, established products. From fake iPhones, to fake watches and jewelry, and now, even fake motorcycles? This is exactly what we have here today, in the form of the Xinshiji Finja 500. This bike takes the whole aspirational thing and turns it up to eleven, as it’s clear as day where this Chinese copycat has taken its inspiration from.

At a glance, and even under moderate scrutiny, this bike is a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. Everything from the aggressive stance, frowning front fascia, and even its livery, have been borrowed, presumably without permission from or credit whatsoever to Team Green. It’s as if Xinshiji actually took a Ninja ZX-10R, and put it through a photocopying machine, and called it a day. However, upon closer inspection, it’s clear to see that the photocopier they used for this bike could also have been made in China.

For starters, the Xinshiji Finja is just a little bit rough around the edges, with some details such as the imperfect panel gaps, and inconsistencies in the chassis breaking its cover. This isn’t surprising either, since the company has actually gone ahead and named the bike “Finja.” Now the younger Instagram generation will be familiar with what’s called a Finsta, or a Fake Instagram. Well, this Finja is certainly perfect for your Finsta.

Now, while the Finja 500 may look fast as lightning, it certainly isn’t. You see, unlike the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, this F(ake N)inja gets a 500cc parallel-twin motor. It doesn’t make anything close to the ZX-10R’s 200 horsepower, either. Instead it pumps out a pedestrian 49 ponies—lackluster even for a 500cc mill.

If you do ever happen to swing a leg over this Finja, you’ll notice that even the gauge cluster has been directly copied from the previous generation ZX-10R—complete with a 14,000 rpm redline, which I'm certain this bike can't even get anywhere closet to. That said, if you hop on this bike, put some earplugs in, turn your music up to max volume, and dream hard enough, maybe you could fool yourself into believing that you were actually riding Kawasaki’s flagship supersport bike.