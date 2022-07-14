Suzuki Adds Address And Avenis 125 To European Scooter Lineup

Suzuki is bolstering its commuter-focused offerings in the European market. With skyrocketing gas prices, and the incessant demand for personal mobility in the urban setting, making the shift to a small-capacity scooter makes perfect sense. As such, the new Suzuki Address and Avenis 125 fit the bill perfectly.

The brand's small-capacity scooter line is intended to be strengthened by the new Suzuki Address and Avenis 125. The two compact scooters are anticipated to start selling in October 2022. The Address 125 model has a more vintage appearance in terms of style, with a rounder LED headlamp, a soft seat, and chrome-plated highlights. The huge analog speedometer, which still has a classic feel, also has a digital display for extra information, such as a notification when Suzuki Eco Drive is on.

Meanwhile, the Avenis 125 takes on a more modern approach, and fits perfectly with today's crop of sporty-looking commuter scooters. Its sharp styling is accentuated by angular bodywork, a stepped-up saddle, and a two-tone color scheme. From a technical standpoint, however, both the Address and Avenis are very much alike, and come with Suzuki's Eco Drive technology, which helps the scooters achieve an impressive 123.7 miles per gallon.

The Address 125 and Avenis 125 share the same pint-sized engine. With the help of Suzuki's Eco Performance (SEP) technology, which balances fuel efficiency and performance, the new 124cc single-cylinder engine is said to be both efficient and inexpensive to run and maintain. For snappy acceleration, the engine also provides considerable torque in the low- to mid-rpm ranges. This new 124cc engine generates 8.7 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and 7.3 ft-lbs of torque at 5,500 rpm, indicating that these scooters are better suited for commuting in metropolitan areas than for prolonged trips through the countryside.

To make commuting a breeze on these scooters, Suzuki has thrown in other features, as well. For starters, both scooters get under-seat storage with dual utility hooks, an upfront storage pocket complete with a USB charging port, wide and spacios footboards, and the previously mentioned comfy seat, which is capable of comfortable seating for two.