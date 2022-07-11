The classic-style, premium scooter segment is, for the most part, dominated by Vespa. All over the world, Vespa’s scooters have become synonymous with fashion and style, and are equal parts scooter and fashion icon. This, however, hasn’t stopped other brands from all over the world from copying the classic scooter formula. We’ve seen it in the recent offerings of Japanese manufacturers, as well as copycat scooters from China. Smaller brands are dabbling into the retro-scooter game, too.

The brand we’re here to talk about today, though, isn’t exactly a new player. British-owned brand Scomadi first started in 2005, and was headquartered in London. It initially had its scooters manufactured in China by Hanway Motors, shipped over to the U.K., and sold as Scomadi-branded scooters. This arrangement would stay for a few years, with Scomadi positioning itself as a more bespoke brand, offering custom paint schemes for its customers. The most notable of its early models included the TL300, a model that was initially designed as a prototype, but ended up being sold in very limited quantities.

In 2017, the company opened a new factory in Thailand following its separation from Hanway Motors. Given this move, it was better poised to serve the Asian market, and debuted the Turismo Technica (TT) at the Bangkok International Motor Show. In 2020, the company opened a new factory, also in Thailand, and has continued producing the TT 125, as well as the Technica 125, a sportier, more barebones version of the TT 125.

In 2022, these two scooters made their way to the Japanese market, and made for attractive alternatives to the broad selection of commuter-focused scooters in the region. For starters, the Turismo Technica 125 is clearly inspired from the styling of Vespa, and could easily be mistaken as an early-generation Vespa PX 150. On the other hand, the Technica 125 is a bit more unique, with its engine and underpinnings slightly more exposed, thanks to chopped, custom-looking body work. This gives the Technica 125 a sporty and custom appearance, as if someone cut the bodywork off in their backyard.

Both scooters are powered by a 124.6cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Said engine is enclosed in retro-style bodywork constructed out of steel and plastic. That said, the scooters’ retro looks do a good job of hiding a few modern touches beneath the surface. Both models get two USB chargers and a Type-C outlet, too. These ports are equipped with QC3.0, too, allowing you to quickly power up your gadgets while on the go. Pricing is set at 517,00 Yen ($3,773) for the TT 125, and 484,000 Yen ($3,532) for the Technica 125.