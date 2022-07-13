The Orcal Arios 125 Adventure Scooter Storms Into The European Market

Orcal is well recognized for its commuter-oriented bikes and neo-retro appearance. The company, which is well-liked by novice riders all around Europe, also sells scooters in a variety of designs. The Arios 125+, a brand-new, well-equipped 125cc scooter model, will be added to the lineup for the riding season of 2022. This new design, which resembles a tough adventure-style scooter, contrasts sharply with what Orcal typically sells.

It can be easy to confuse the Orcal Arios for the Honda ADV 150 at first sight. With its angular bodywork, comparatively high ground clearance, tall windscreen, and long-travel suspension, the scooter's design is in fact uncannily similar to that of Honda's baby adventure scooter. A 124.5cc single-cylinder engine with Bosch electronic fuel injection and liquid cooling powers the Arios. The user-friendly engine produces performance to the maximum extent permitted by 125cc laws, with a maximum output of 14.6 horsepower and 8.75 ft-lbs of torque.

Apart from the engine, the Orcal Arios 125+ has some solid foundations. A telescopic fork and two rear shock absorbers are included as starters, providing 115 millimeters of suspension travel—quite a bit for a scooter. Furthermore, the scooter comes to a secure and controlled halt thanks to front and rear disc brakes and ABS. The dual-purpose tires on the Arios 125+'s 14-inch front wheel and 13-inch rear wheel hint that the scooter is ready to go on both gravel roads and pothole-filled city streets. This adventurous scooter weighs 149 kilograms ready to roll.

Orcal has obviously stepped up its game when it comes to technology by giving the Arios 125+ a slew of tech features that are often found on higher-end models. One standard feature is a keyless start with an inbuilt alarm. The scooter has cornering lights and full LED illumination to enhance visibility when traveling at night on twisty roads. The Arios also includes a 23-liter storage box beneath the seat, a 12V outlet, and a USB port in addition to a stylish full-color, 7-inch TFT display.

As for pricing and availability, the Orcal Arios 125+ comes in either white or gray motifs, and is set to become available in France by the end of July, 2022. It retails at an introductory price of just 3,990 Euros, or the equivalent of around $4,229 USD, until September, wherein a marginal price increase will be implemented.