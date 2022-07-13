Barrel Motors To Release Veloc-E Electric Motorcycle In 2024

The Veloc-E dual-sport motorbike prototype has been unveiled by Bengaluru-based startup Barrel Motors. The prototype electric motorbike features an aggressive look and can be used to go on mud, snow, sand, and slush. It is scheduled to go into production in 2024. In its final form, it will have an electric drivetrain and have a range of about 150 kilometers on a single charge.

According to the firm, the Veloc-E will be offered in two variations and constructed with "state-of-the-art components," 90 percent of which will be manufactured locally. Veloc-E's prototype model resembles conventional dual-sport and enduro style with its faux fuel tank construction with extensions, presumably used to house the battery or controller, single-piece seat, high fender, tall handlebars, and inverted front forks. The bike rolls on wire-spoke wheels with dual-sport tires, although it hasn't been verified whether the bike would run on a 21-inch or 19-inch front wheel.

The commercial vehicle is anticipated to include full-LED lighting and a digital instrument panel in addition to the dual-sport-like foundations. Performance-wise, the Veloc-E will be powered by an electric motor connected to a battery pack built in India. The electric motorcycle is said to have a range of 150 kilometers (94 miles), but the specs and power figures have not yet been made public.

The Veloc-E prototype is outfitted with disc brakes on both the front and back wheels to confidently put it to a stop. ABS may or may not be installed, but if it is, we can anticipate that it will be switchable to improve the bike's off-road prowess. It wouldn't be out of the question for the bike to include regenerative braking, as well. Telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the back are responsible for the motorcycle's suspension. It has not yet been disclosed whether or not they will be fully or semi-adjustable.

The Barrel Motors Veloc-E will be offered in two trim levels: a commuter-oriented model and a high-performance model. It will go through research and testing over the following 18 months, with production beginning in 2024.