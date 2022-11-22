Royal Enfield dazzled audiences at EICMA 2022 with its exciting selection of new models, most of which based on already existing platforms from the Indian manufacturer. Among the bikes that stole the spotlight at the Enfield booth was the highly anticipated cruiser based on the highly successful 650 platform, the Super Meteor.

Featuring styling cues from its smaller sibling, the Meteor 350, the Super Meteor is sure to be a success, and as is the case with all Royal Enfield bikes, will first be released in the Indian market. Unsurprisingly, the Super Meteor could actually hit the market as early as January, 2023, with Royal Enfield known to be particularly swift when it comes to the go-to-market of its new models. In anticipation of the bike’s launch in the Indian market, the company has already opened pre-booking for the Super Meteor, as well as announced all the features and colors to further build excitement.

Although the official list price has yet to be disclosed, the general consensus among Indian motoring publications is that the bike will retail for around Rs 350,000, or approximately $4,280 USD. If and when the bike makes its way to the Western market, expect that price to spike drastically. However, in India, Royal Enfield has long been the best bang-for-buck manufacturer, owing to its top-spot in the market.

As for the Super Meteor, it’s just waiting to be customized straight off the showroom floor. In fact, Royal Enfield is anticipated to release a whole slew of optional add-ons for the bike right about the same time it actually launches in the market. To make things even better, the Super Meteor will be offered in seven colors spread across two variants—Standard and Tourer. The Standard version will come in five colorways consisting of Astral Black, Astral Green, Astral Blue, Interstellar Green, and Interstellar Gray. Meanwhile, the better-equipped Tourer will be offered in Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

Performance-wise, the Super Meteor will be something very familiar to Enfield enthusiasts. It’s packing the same 648cc parallel-twin engine found in the Interceptor and Continental, and as such, pumps out a decent 46 horsepower and 36.4 ft-lbs of torque. Once launched in the Indian market, the Super Meteor faces some stiff competition such as the Benelli 502C, Honda Rebel 500, and even the Kawasaki Vulcan S.