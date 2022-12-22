Royal Enfield added a new member to the Himalayan family with the 2022 Scram 411. The scrambler-inspired model didn’t completely abandon the platform’s off-road roots, but its refined styling and road-biased equipment catered to a more urbane crowd. The Scram doesn’t go far enough for some Enfield fans, however, and Indian garage Bombay Custom Works fully adapts the bike to city life with a supermoto build.

The Mumbai-based custom shop started the project by stripping back the Scram 411’s stock bodywork. Gone are the model’s signature headlight nacelle, side panels, tank shrouds, and fork gaiters. To embrace the Scram’s inner motard, Bombay Custom Works left the subframe visible and added a dirt bike-style tail fender. The shortened, high-mounted front mudguard complements the new tail unit, even if the builders enlist a fork brace in the absence of the OE fender.

Between the tip and tail, the team adopts a classic peanut gas tank. The throwback unit does away with the Himalayan’s utilitarian fuel cell while maintaining the retro aesthetic Royal Enfield prizes. The tuck and roll upholstered bench seat only adds to the project’s vintage vibes while a sticker-bombed undertail maintains the custom’s youthful energy.

Up top, a set of handguards add to the urban motard motif while providing a modicum of crash protection. Down low, the team swaps out the stock CEAT semi-knobby dual sport tires for some grippy road rubber and a new end can opens up the single-overhead-cam, air/oil-cooled, 411cc single.

Of course, we can’t miss the build’s colorful paint job. With cyan, pink, and yellow hues dominating the livery, the treatment captures both Mumbai’s eclectic urban culture and the attention of passersby. Without a headlight, taillight, or indicators, however, it’s hard to say whether the supermoto-based build will see much time on the street. Regardless, Bombay Custom Works fully illustrates the Scram 411’s custom potential with its latest project.