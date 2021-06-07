Few bikes are as commonly used for custom builds these days than the Royal Enfield 650 Twins, particularly the Interceptor 650. Perhaps it's simply because the bike is quite literally the perfect blank canvas for builders to express themselves on. Maybe, it's also because the Interceptor is far easier to work on and more affordable than, say, a Triumph Bonneville. Whatever it is, Royal Enfield has certainly struck gold with the custom scene.

With so many builds based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, it can be rather easy to get lost in a sea of custom creations. A simple Google search of the key words "custom Royal Enfield" will serve up search results that will keep you entertained for hours on end. That being said, this particular build from Argentina-based STG Tracker caught my eye, particularly because of how well-put together it is. That, plus I'm pretty excited to see what Royal Enfield has in store, given the fact that the Indian motorcycle company is expected to launch a scrambler model of their own in the near future.

Anyway, going back to the topic at hand, what we have here today could quite possibly be the cleanest, most well-put together scrambler build based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor. It is, however, pretty clear to see that the Triumph Scrambler played a major role in the overall design inspiration for this build, with the side-exit exhausts, heat shields, and long travel suspension. The attention to detail which the builders put into this custom creation is truly astounding, with every little detail seeming to have been placed there for a reason.

The builders at STG Tracker have retained the stock fuel tank, and haven't really done too much to the frame and engine, making it clear that this bike is a Royal Enfield. The bike does, however, sit a lot taller thanks to the raised suspension and knobby tires. Plus, that custom side-mounted exhaust system is simply a sight to behold. To complement the scrambler aesthetic, a custom belly pan and exhaust heat shield were crafted.

After spending a good amount of time looking at this custom build, as well as a few other scramblers based on the Interceptor 650, it got me thinking: could custom builds possibly influence the design of future products of manufacturers? I certainly don't see why not.