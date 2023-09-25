Suzuki Announces First-Ever Suzuki Matsuri In India

Suzuki may be best known for its high-performance motorcycles such as the GSX-R1000R or maybe even the Hayabusa. In the western world, these bikes are what the Japanese brand is best known for. However, in the Asian market, there exists a microcosm of two-wheelers that aren’t necessarily about sheer performance, but rather, practicality and utility.

In India, for example, motorcycles like the Suzuki Access 125, Gixxer 250 SF, and Burgman Street, are responsible for the mobility of thousands of Indians on a daily basis. As such, the brand is one of the most reputable in the market, and has one of the biggest user bases in the Asian country. To celebrate the brand’s success and foster a sense of belonging in India, Suzuki has announced its first-ever Suzuki Matsuri scheduled for October 1, 2023.

The Suzuki Matsuri, which translates to festival from Japanese, is meant to celebrate all things Suzuki in India, and will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi. Tickets are accessible exclusively through Paytm Insider, and the event will happen from 2 PM onwards on October 1, 2023.

The event aims to provide enthusiasts and Suzuki fans a myriad of activities such as workshops, expert talks, bike displays, and test rides. There will also be live performances and track rides at the event, allowing attendees to get up close and personal with what Suzuki has to offer. More specifically, the Suzuki Matsuri will have several sections wherein attendees can choose what they want to do. For example, the Garage and Workshops will showcase interactions with motorcycle influencers, toolkit displays, and even photography tips from experts in the industry. Of course, there will also be a wide selection of food options and merchandise displays.

During the event, DJ Netin will spin tunes to keep the event electrified, while Rustom K Patel will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies. Enthusiasts will also be able to test ride the latest Suzuki models at the Track Arena, while at the same time enjoying a Stunt Show and off-road exhibition. Last but not least, there will be a moto-gymkhana course, where riders can test and show off their riding skills.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Marketing and After Sales EVP Devashish Handa expressed his excitement for the event stating, “Suzuki Matsuri promises to be a remarkable fusion of passion, skill, and camaraderie, embodying the spirit of Suzuki. It is all about celebrating the true essence of motorcycling, a shared love for the road, and the thrill of riding. The celebration is our ode in deference to the Spirit of the Rider around whom our entire operations revolve.”