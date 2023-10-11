Ducati racer for the Mooney VR46 racing team Marco Bezzecchi has been enjoying quite a lot of success in the 2023 season of the MotoGP. The Italian rider currently sits third in the rankings, with Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in first and second respectively. Needless to say, it's currently a one-two-three for Ducati, however, an incident during training on Saturday, October 7, 2023, could jeopardize Bezzecchi’s podium chances for the season.

Marco Bezzecchi suffered a collarbone injury while training aboard his flat-track bike in Valentino Rossi’s Motor Ranch in Tavullia, Italy. It’s a well-known fact that MotoGP racers such as Bezzechi, Rossi, Marquez, and many others are well-versed in off-road riding. Following the injury, Bezzecchi underwent surgery on his right collarbone at the Polyclinic of Modena. In an Instagram post, Bezzecchi extended his thanks to professor and orthopedic surgeon Giuseppe Porcellini.

Following the successful surgery, Mooney VR46 confirmed that Bezzecchi was to “begin the rehabilitation process immediately.” A report from GPone explained that Bezzecchi underwent 10 hours of physiotherapy on Monday, October 9, and did another therapy session on Tuesday, October 10. Whether or not he will be participating in the Indonesian Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend of October 14 remains to be confirmed. There is, however, a chance that he will be well enough to race, as the doctors as well as his team have stated that Bezzecchi is on his way to a speedy recovery.

With all that being said, Bezzecchi is expected to be present in Indonesia during race weekend, with the choice of whether or not he will be racing entirely up to him. A report by Motorcycle Sports states that the doctors have given him the green light to participate in the race, and that doing so “wouldn’t be crazy.” It goes without saying that Bezzecchi’s super-fast recovery is a testament to the groundbreaking advancements in surgery and physical therapy.

Indeed, should Bezzecchi wish to hold on to his podium standing, or at least, not fall too far behind after this set back, it would be in his best interest to race in Indonesia this weekend, albeit in a slightly more conservative manner. On top of that, Mooney VR46 is already understaffed, with Luca Marini also recovering from a collarbone injury. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Marco Bezzecchi decides to race in Indonesia.