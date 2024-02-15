Triumph’s Street Triple is considered by many as the benchmark when it comes to middleweight naked sportbikes. This is taken a step further by its top-tier RS variant, which is essentially a naked sportbike decked out in race-ready equipment. As such, it’s really not surprising that this bike has made quite a name for itself in the world of racing.

In 2024, the Triumph Factory-supported PHR Performance Team will be heading to the US to compete in the iconic Daytona 200. The racing event is an annual roadracing competition held in the picturesque landscape of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This year marks the Daytona 200’s 82nd year, and is scheduled for March 7 to 9, 2024.

As for the PHR Performance Team, racing initiatives will be led by none other than Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper. The duo will hit the track aboard race-prepped Triumph Street Triple RS bikes, which were meticulously prepared in the UK with Triumph’s official support.

Commenting on the team’s participation in the iconic race, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer, Steve Sargent, stated in the company’s official press release, “Triumph is pleased to support Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper in their efforts to bring the Daytona 200 crown back to the UK with the PHR Performance Team. This iconic race holds a special place in the history of Triumph Racing. In fact, Brandon Paasch won on the Street Triple 765 in its first outing at Daytona in 2022, and he credits the engine with making the difference when he powered to his dramatic victory. It’s the same three cylinder 765 that forms the basis of the bikes Hickman and Cooper are racing this year.”

Meanwhile, Peter Hickman, motorcycle racing veteran and team owner, will be among the racers piloting the Street Triple RS in this year’s Daytona 200. He explains that he’s been a longtime fan and follower of the Daytona 200, and has always wanted to compete in the race. This year, his dream will become a reality. It’s also worth noting that Hickman plans to run in the Isle of Man TT this year, also aboard the Street Triple RS, and so the team’s participation in the Daytona 200 will also serves as a vital testing ground for the team and the bike.

2023 Triumph Street Triple RS

As for Richard Cooper, a Daytona 200 veteran, he’s stoked to be back and racing for Triumph alongside Peter Hickman. “I am mega excited to be returning to the Daytona 200! The last time I raced here was back in 2008 where I finished fifth in the main race. This year, I’m returning with Triumph and the PHR Performance Team on the Street Triple 765 RS. I believe that with this team and this bike, we are capable of achieving top honors!” Cooper stated in Triumph’s press statement.