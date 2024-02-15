King Of The Baggers fans are in for an exciting season in 2024 as MotoAmerica has just announced an additional round of the 2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Championships. Coinciding with the third round of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, KOTB will be making its way to the iconic Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, from April 12 to 13, 2024.

We all know that the MotoGP is THE ultimate motorcycle racing event, with fans and spectators from all over the world making the trip to witness their favorite teams and riders slug it out on track. Needless to say, having KOTB run alongside a major MotoGP event like that of COTA is a huge milestone for the racing series. It’ll be the first time that an international audience will bear witness to the epicness of the KOTB, with its race-prepped baggers seemingly defying gravity as they fly across the track.

With the addition of the Circuit of The Americas, the 2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Championship will now consist of 18 races. Presented by Drag Specialties, the KOTB will have two races at COTA, and pay full championship points. On top of that, there will also be a three-lap Mission Challenge on Friday afternoon, April 12, that will see the six fastest riders racing for a $5,000 USD winner-takes-all prize.

April won’t mark the last time the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship heads to the Circuit of The Americas in 2024. From September 13 to 15, the racing series is scheduled to return to Austin, but this time, alongside other exciting racing series from MotoAmerica such as Steel Commander Superbike, Supersport, BellissiMoto Twins Cup and the Super Hooligan National Championship.

MotoAmerica Wayne Rainey is naturally excited about the addition of a COTA round alongside the MotoGP, and is all about building hype. “Having our teams and riders compete at a MotoGP event is groundbreaking and I know the MotoGP fans are going to be surprised and excited about what they see at COTA. I want to thank those at MotoGP who assisted in putting this together, as well as our sponsors Mission Foods and Parts Unlimited and the manufacturers. I can’t wait to see the reaction of the MotoGP paddock and fans when they see the Baggers in action.”

If you’re eager to witness the King Of The Baggers live and in person at COTA, we recommend heading over to MotoAmerica’s official website to view the race series calendar for 2024, as well as get your hands on some tickets ahead of time. If you’re unable to witness the action in person, no need to worry, as KOTB will be airing live on MotoAmerica Live+, MAVTV, and MotoAmerica’s official YouTube channel. For COTA in April, the KOTB races will also air live on MotoGP’s official YouTube Channel.