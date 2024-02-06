Indian Motorcycle has a rich and decorated history not just in the motorcycle industry, but in the world of racing as well. For the 2024 racing season, Indian Motorcycle has just announced its Factory Racing teams for King of the Baggers, Super Hooligan, and American Flat Track. Indian’s lineup of racers for the 2024 season features a healthy blend of reigning champions and new additions.

Some notable names in the Indian Motorcycle paddock include reigning champions Tyler O’Hara and Jared Mees. Three-time Australian Superbike Champion Troy Herfoss also joins the team in 2024.

Indian Motorcycle Factory Racing - Troy Herfoss And Tyler O'Hara

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming 2024 racing season, Gary Gray, the Vice President of Racing and Service for Indian Motorcycle stated in the company’s official press release, “Backed by the performance capabilities of Indian Motorcycle, we feel we have three riders who could each win a championship in 2024. Jared of course is eyeing a record-setting 10th-career AFT championship, while Tyler and Troy could both very well be in the hunt for the King of the Baggers and Super Hooligan championship. Our team has put in the work this offseason, so we're excited to get the season rolling and head out to Daytona."

Indian Motorcycle Factory Racing - Tyler O'Hara

Let’s kick things off with King Of The Baggers and Super Hooligan. Indian Motorcycle will be fielding a two-man factory racing team with Tyler O’Hara and Troy Herfoss. 2024 marks O’Hara’s fifth year racing the S&S Indian Challenger, with which he won the inaugural KOTB race back in 2020, as well as the class championship in 2022. On top of that, it’ll also be his second year piloting the S&S Indian FTR in the SHNC class. Meanwhile, Troy Herfoss makes his way from the Land Down Under to race alongside O’Hara in KOTB. Herfoss has enjoyed quite a lot of success in Australia, winning races both on and off-road.

Indian Motorcycle Factory Racing - Troy Herfoss

As for Jared Mees, he makes a comeback in the AFT SuperTwins category, marking his eighth year aboard the Indian FTR750. Mees is gunning for a record-setting 10th-career AFT championship this year, something he hopes to achieve with the help of his various sponsors and parents. Speaking of which, Indian Motorcycle has tie-ups with some of the biggest names in the industry to make its racing initiatives possible. Big names like Rogers Racing, SDI Racing, and S&S Cycle are all working together to make Indian’s 2024 racing series as exciting and successful as possible.