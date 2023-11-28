Indian Motorcycle is regarded by many as one of the most iconic motorcycle manufacturers in the world. Known for its cruisers and high-performance engines, the company consistently releases special editions of many of its models. The newest of which comes in the form of the 2024 Challenger Elite, and it’s quite a gem, as only 325 units are set to be sold globally.

Indian says that the 2024 Challenger Elite is the ultimate American bagger, and boasts unique, head-turning style. The bike gets a custom Charcoal Candy paint with striking red wheels for added contrast and sporty flair. Like the standard Challenger, the Elite boasts a low-slung stance and voluptuous body work up front that protects the rider from the wind, while at the same time giving the bike an unmistakable aesthetic. Out back, the Challenger Elite boasts built-in saddlebags, so packing for out-of-town trips is as easy as a walk in the park.

On the performance end, the Challenger Elite is powered by a 108 cubic-inch (1,769.8cc) V-twin engine with a maximum output of 122 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. This massive engine provides confidence inspiring power and torque, making long haul highway rides comfortable and enjoyable. Further adding to that comfort is a premium suspension package from Fox. This consists of electronically adjustable rear suspension, allowing you to dial in perfect settings depending on your luggage, as well as whether you’re riding solo or with a passenger.

With an impressive engine and suspension, Indian hasn’t left cutting-edge technology out of the equation. The bike comes equipped with Smart Lean Technology that ensures power is on tap and controllable even when tackling corners. There’s also an adaptive LED headlight, heated grips, and three ride modes (Tour, Standard, and Sport). Last but not least, the Challenger Elite is equipped with a PowerBand Audio system loaded with four 100-watt speakers (two on the fairing, and two on the saddlebag).

When it comes to availability, only 325 of these premium cruisers will ever see the light of day. On top of that, the bike can be outfitted with a slew of optional factory accessories, further enhancing performance and riding experience. As such, Indian advises you to get in touch with your nearest dealer for the most accurate pricing information.