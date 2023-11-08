Every year, EICMA is an occasion where motorcycle manufacturers gather together to show off their coolest new machines. In many cases, it’s also where those same OEMs opt to unveil something extra-special.

Even if manufacturers might tell you that they love each and every one of their new bikes equally, it’s usually pretty clear that certain ones might just get a little more love than the others. The limited edition 2024 Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon is clearly one of them.

Engine

As ever, it’s powered by Indian’s liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, 1,203cc 90-degree V-twin engine. Bore and stroke are 102mm by 73.6mm, and the compression ratio is 12.5 to one. It makes a claimed 123 horsepower, alongside 118 newton-meters (87 pound-feet) of torque at 6,000 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Chassis

The suspension consists of a fully adjustable 43mm Öhlins inverted telescopic cartridge fork up front, along with an Öhlins fully adjustable piggyback setup in the rear. Both ends offer 120mm (about 4.72 inches) of travel.

Braking duties are performed by a pair of Brembo four-piston calipers up front with 320mm rotors. In the rear, you’ll find a single Brembo two-piston caliper and a 260mm rotor. The wheels are a pair of 17-inch cast aluminum alloy units wrapped in Metzeler Sportec rubber.

Electronics

The display on the 2024 Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon is a 101mm (or 3.9 inch) touchscreen powered by Ride Command, offering both navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The FTR gets three ride modes: Rain, Standard, and Sport. It also gets a host of rider aids, including lean-sensistive ABS, stability control, traction control, wheelie and rear wheel liftup mitigation, and cruise control. It also gets a USB charge port, so you can keep your smartphone or other digital device of choice charged on the go.

Features

The first thing you notice on the 2024 Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon is, of course, that bold blue carbon fiber. It’s a color that Indian calls Blue Candy, and given that it also describes this bike as “a raw slice of Americana,” that color name makes a certain kind of sense. For a nation that loves a blue Slurpee, a blue Kool-Aid, and blue raspberry Nerds, what other name could you give this color?

The Blue Candy carbon fiber is found on the tank, the headlight nacelle, the seat cowl, and the front fender. The frame gets a bright white powder coat, to provide a nice contrast to the blue carbon fiber. Red accents here and there make it pop—but serve to maintain an on-point appearance.

This bike also gets a black titanium Akrapovič exhaust, as well as non-blue carbon fiber elements including the engine covers, chain guard, and heat shield on that exhaust. The bar-end weights, oil cap, and radiator cap all get an extra little touch of class from Gilles Tooling.

Dimensions

Wheelbase is 1,524mm (about 60 inches). Length is 2,223mm (about 87.5 inches). Rake is 25.3 degrees and trail is 100mm (about 3.9 inches). Seat height is 817mm (32.1 inches).

Indian only lists the dry weight of the 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon, which does not include any of the fluids needed to actually run the bike. It says this weight is 221 kilograms, or about 487 pounds.

Since fuel capacity is given as 13 liters, a little math can give us an approximate vehicle weight with fuel. If 13 liters of gasoline weighs about 22.5 pounds, then this bike should weigh approximately 509.5 pounds with a full tank. That still doesn’t account for the weight of engine oil and brake fluid, but it’s at least a little closer to the actual curb weight.

Pricing and Availability

Gallery: 2024 Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon

82 Photos

The 2024 Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon will only be released as a limited-edition bike. Just 400 of them will be made and sold worldwide, with a planned 150 to be released in North America and 250 to be released internationally. Placing a preorder for one of these bikes with an Indian dealer will get new owners a complimentary pair of Indian Motorcycle x 100% sunglasses, in any one of three different styles from the new apparel collaboration collection.

Pricing will vary by region. In the US, the MSRP is $18,999. For comparison, the current base Indian FTR starts at an MSRP of $13,499.