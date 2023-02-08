Have you been contemplating taking a test ride on an Indian FTR? Do you live in Europe, the United Kingdom, or South Africa? If both of those things describe you, then the timing doesn’t get much better than right now. From February 8 through May 15, 2023, Indian Motorcycle is holding a giveaway for a custom FTR—and you can enter by simply signing up for a test ride at your local participating dealer, then showing up and going on that test ride.

What’s the story with this custom FTR? It’s one of a pair of machines, which are a custom design called ‘FTR Loeb,’ so named because they were designed by nine-time World Rally Championship winner and four-time Dakar Rally podium finisher Sébastien Loeb, and built by French custom shop Tank Machine. One of these bikes will be given away to the contest winner, and the other will be presented to Sébastien Loeb himself—so the contest winner can effectively twin with the multi-talented racer.

While you may be aware that Loeb became an official Indian Motorcycle ambassador in 2022, what you may or may not know is that above all things, he enjoys going fast. Although he’s spent his career mastering various facets of the four-wheeled life, way back at the beginning, he started on bikes. If things had gone differently in his career, perhaps that’s where he would have found his professional feet—but they didn’t, so he’s enjoyed bikes as a leisure activity instead.

Gallery: Indian Motorcycle x Tank Machine x Sebastien Loeb

4 Photos

How can riders enter this contest? First things first: Qualifying riders must be located in a participating country. Here’s the list of countries that are taking part in this Indian Motorcycle ‘FTR Loeb’ giveaway:

Austria

Belgium

Cyprus

France

Germany

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

If you live in one of these countries, beginning on February 8, 2023, you can visit your country’s official Indian Motorcycle webpage and look for the FTR Loeb contest. Fill out the form, choose your participating Indian Motorcycle dealer to go take a test ride, and then show up and take that test ride on an FTR. No purchase is necessary; the company just wants to encourage you to come do a test ride.

One winner will be randomly selected from all entries received by May 15, 2023. The drawing will happen at the end of May, and the winner will also receive a VIP trip to Wheels and Waves in June to meet Tank Machine and get presented with their FTR Loeb by Sébastien Loeb, live and in person.For anyone who’s a fan of both the Indian FTR and Sébastien Loeb’s long and illustrious racing career, this seems like a pretty unique opportunity.