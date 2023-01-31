On January 31, 2023, Indian Motorcycle announced the details of its upcoming 2023 Indian Riders Fest, a massive pan-European motorcycle rally that it boldly predicts will be “the world’s largest gathering of Indian Motorcycle owners.” At the 2022 event, a total of 3,500 visitors attended from 37 different countries, along with 1,200 Indian motorcycles. Organizers say they’re expecting the numbers to only grow in 2023.

The festival will take place in the lovely České Budějovice (also referred to as Budweis), Czech Republic, from June 9 through 11, 2023. What can attendees expect to find if they make plans to visit? Beautiful riding throughout the surrounding area in Bohemia is a given. There will also be a 25-kilometer (15 mile) parade on Saturday, which will be led by the Ladies First riders’ group. The first IRF started in 2019, and 465 bikes participated in the parade at that time. Now, organizers are hoping to crack 2,000 bikes in the parade this year. Will they do it?

If it’s not logistically possible for you to ride to the 2023 IRF, don’t worry—you can rent an Indian Motorcycle for four- to six-day rental periods while you’re there. According to Indian, there are a total of 17 different models to choose from, across multiple ranges. From Scout to Chieftain, if you’re interested in all things Indian Motorcycle in 2023, you’ll have plenty to see and do here.

Gallery: Indian Riders Fest 2022

20 Photos

Other highlights of the annual festival include the kinds of activities that you’d expect: Lots of live music, DJ afterparties well into the night, test rides, an official Indian Motorcycle dealership on-site to offer motorcycle maintenance and additional services, a prize raffle where the winner could roll away on a customized Indian Challenger, a Wall of Death, a stunt show, a rodeo, and of course plenty of food and drink to keep everyone happy and well-fed.

“IRF 2023 will include all the elements that made previous editions successful, beginning with freedom and friendship. The Indian Riders Festival is undoubtedly an international event, with attendees from over 37 nations and the organization team is thrilled to welcome Indian Motorcycle again as a main partner,” organizer Jean-Marie Guyon said in a statement.

If you’re interested in attending, check out the link in our Sources to learn more and get tickets. Camping opportunities are available, and there are also hotels nearby—but as with any event, expect fewer such options as the event dates draw closer.