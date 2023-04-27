In February 2023, Indian Motorcycle announced its newest giveaway for riders living in Europe, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The prize is one of two FTRs designed by custom shop Tank Machine and nine-time World Rally Championship champion Sébastien Loeb, with the matching bike remaining in Loeb’s possession. (In other words, if you’re a massive WRC fan and he’s one of your favorite drivers, you could theoretically be moto-twinsies. Think of it like the moto version of a friendship necklace.)

At the time that it announced the giveaway, only renders were available to view. It’s not clear whether the bikes were already built at that point, or if they hadn’t yet been finished—but in any case, laying eyes on them just wasn’t possible. However, as of April 27, 2023, Indian Motorcycle has now released official photos of the completed FTR Loeb design.

The changes in this case are all aesthetic, but details such as the contrasting red stitching on the custom saddle, complete with a discreet French flag hidden toward the back, really set the composition off. The team also made liberal use of a stylized numeral ‘9’ on the front headlight cowl and also on the tail cowl at the rear. The two fenders both have Tank Machine’s name under the Indian Motorcycle logo against a chunky carbon fiber background, next to a bold blue Loeb logo that darts from the middle to the tip of each fender.

If you’re reading this in April or early May 2023, and you’re now worried that you’ve missed your chance to enter the contest, we have good news for you. The drawing is currently still open to win this bike, and will remain open through May 15, 2023. If you’re a rider in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom, you’re eligible to enter to win this bike through that date. Riders from other countries, unfortunately, cannot participate in this contest at this time.

How do you enter to win? Visit the official Indian Motorcycle webpage in your country and fill out the FTR Loeb contest form. Then, head to your nearest Indian Motorcycle dealer and take a test ride on an FTR. No purchase is necessary; you just have to sign up through the official contest channel and take an FTR test ride in order to enter.

At the end of May 2023, one lucky winner will be chosen to both win their own FTR Loeb and also get a VIP trip to Wheels and Waves 2023 in Biarritz, France to meet both Tank Machine and Sébastien Loeb, who will present their FTR Loeb to them in person.

