Back in February 2023, we got a strong indication that an Indian Motorcycle Pursuit Elite was on its way, thanks to Australian certification documents. At the time, we noted that past announcements of new additions to Indian’s Elite lineup have historically occurred between February and June of any year that they’re introduced. That’s what we reasoned would likely happen with the Pursuit Elite, as well.

Sure enough, on April 11, 2023, Indian revealed the debut of the 2023 Pursuit Elite along with the return of the Chieftain Elite. Both of these bikes will be available in extremely limited numbers worldwide. The 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite will consist of a 150-bike run, while the 2023 Indian Chieftain Elite will be comprised of a 175-bike run. Let’s take a look at what each of the 2023 Elites has to offer.

In its debut year, the 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite will come in a Super Graphite Metallic and Black Metallic paint scheme, complete with Shadow Bronze Chrome accents. It’s powered by the 1,768cc PowerPlus V-twin engine, which makes a claimed 120.7 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque.

Pursuit Elite features include a Fox rear suspension with electronically adjustable preload, which can be managed from the comfort of the dash-mounted, seven-inch touchscreen. It’s equipped with a Bosch inertial measurement unit to govern traction control, ABS, and torque as needed. Full LED lighting is included. Backlit switch cubes help make it easier to maneuver at night. The infotainment system is powered by Ride Command, with amenities including Apple CarPlay integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Powerband Audio feature that helps your music cut through both road and engine noise. The weatherproof saddlebags and top box also come with remote-locking functionality.

Gallery: 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite and Chieftain Elite

46 Photos

Back for 2023, the Indian Chieftain Elite comes in a Super Graphite Smoke colorway, accented with Shadow Bronze chrome. The fender up front is purposely left open to showcase the new 10-spoke machined front wheel. Like the Pursuit Elite, it also gets an Adaptive Pathfinder LED headlight, as well as LED saddlebag lights. The windshield is adjustable.

The Chieftain Elite is powered by Indian’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 mill, which makes a claimed 126 pound-feet of torque (no factory horsepower claim is given). It also offers the option of rear cylinder deactivation in slower traffic situations. As with the Pursuit Elite, the Chieftain Elite gets a seven-inch touchscreen powered by Ride Command, complete with Apple CarPlay integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Backlit switch cubes, ABS, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring, and weatherproof, remotely lockable saddlebags also come standard on the Chieftain Elite.

In the US, MSRP for the 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite starts at $39,999. The Chieftain Elite’s pricing starts at $35,499. Since these limited-edition bikes will be sold worldwide until they’re no longer available, your best bet if you’re interested in finding out more is to reach out to your local authorized Indian Motorcycle dealer with any questions you may have.