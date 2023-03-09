When fielding racing teams, manufacturers live by the old adage “win on Sunday, sell on Monday”. While most production models share little with their podium-topping counterparts, Indian Motorcycle takes that expression quite literally with the 2023 Challenger RR King of the Baggers Edition.

In partnership with S&S Cycle, Indian will prepare each limited-run, closed circuit-only unit to 2022 KotB spec. That includes the OEM’s PowerPlus V-twin equipped with a 112ci big bore kit and CNC ported cylinder heads along with S&S camshafts, an air intake system, a 78mm throttle body, and billet adjustable rocker arms.

Putting all that power to good use, the transformed chassis features a race-modified swingarm, an Ohlins FGR250 fork, and TTX rear shock. Dunlop race tires wrap the 17-inch race rims, while Brembo M4 clampers (front), a Hayes binder (rear), EBC rear rotor, and SBS pads bring the 620-pound bagger to a sudden stop.

Gallery: 2023 Indian Challenger RR King of the Baggers Edition

When it comes to ergos, the S&S adjustable billet triple clamps, rear set foot controls, Saddlemen raised seat, and adjustable handlebars adapt the Challenger RR to the rider. Carbon fiber saddle bags, a fiberglass rear fender, an S&S belly pan, and an adjustable fairing mount not only shave off precious pounds but also prepare the bagger for life on the track.

Those looking to milk the RR for every ounce of performance will rejoice over the Maxx full adjustable ECM, AIM DL2 data logger/dash, and quickshifter kit.

“Originally, the thought of road racing baggers was perplexing to many, and even downright offensive to some road racing purists,” explained Indian Motorcycle Racing, Technology, and Service VP Gary Gray. “But in just three short years, King of the Baggers has emerged as the hottest thing in motorcycle racing as these bikes have rapidly evolved in their sophistication, and we thought it would be awesome to give people the opportunity to own the bike that holds the crown.”

In honor of 2022 KotB Champion Tyler O’Hara’s race number, Indian will only produce 29 Challenger RR units. The ultra-limited model will undoubtedly appeal to privateer racers and avid track riders, but with its $92,299 price tag, collectors will come calling as well.

Indian’s KotB operation certainly added to the brand’s illustrious race heritage in 2022. With the 2023 King of the Baggers season upon us, the Challenger RR appropriately celebrates that lineage.