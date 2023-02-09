Indian Motorcycle presents new entries to its Elite series on a yearly basis. If you’re an American V-twin diehard, think of the program as Indian’s answer to Harley-Davidson's CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations), if you will.

In recent years, the brand’s Chieftain and Roadmaster have provided the canvas for such endeavors. In 2022, Indian bestowed the Elite treatment on its Challenger bagger for the first time. It looks like the American OEM will side with novelty yet again in 2023, with Australian certification documents divulging Indian’s plan to release a Pursuit Elite.

Predictably, Motorcycle’s Dennis Chung uncovered the filing, and he reports that the Elite-trim model shares the same weight, wheelbase, and width as the Pursuit Limited (equipped with Indian’s Premium Package). That includes lower leg fairings, heated seats, an adjustable windscreen, electronically-adjustable Fox rear shocks, and lean-sensitive rider aids.

If past Elite iterations provide any indication, the Pursuit Elite should also gain a speaker upgrade, turn-by-turn navigation, and a custom-worthy paint job. However, the filing reveals that the new Elite addition will also flaunt black chrome finishes. Aside from the add-on accessories and unique livery, we anticipate the Pursuit retaining much of its original equipment.

That includes the firm’s 1,768cc PowerPlus engine, which lays down 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. Indian surrounds that liquid-cooled mill with a seven-inch TFT, touchscreen panel and 35 gallons of storage for long-haul adventures. The touring tour de force doesn’t go light on performance either, with Metzeler Cruisetec optimizing grip in various conditions while Brembo brakes deliver sufficient stopping power.

Historically, Indian has debuted its annual Elite lineup between February and June. With that in mind, the Pursuit Elite should break cover in the next few months. Just in time to show off the unique paint job at one of the yearly rallies or set out for a cross-country journey.