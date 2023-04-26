Organizers of the Budweis Custom Indian Motorcycle Show are excited to announce the details of the upcoming 2023 event—and that it’s now achieved American Motorcycle Dealer (AMD) Approved status ahead of its second year. The 2023 Budweis show will take place during the 2023 Indian Riders Fest, from June 9 through 11, 2023, in beautiful České Budějovice (Budweis), Czech Republic.

As you can probably guess from the name, the Budweis show is all about Indian motorcycles—both past and present. For 2023, the organizers have announced a total of six classes in which submissions will be judged. In addition to the following six classes, there will also be a Best of Budweis Indian Motorcycle Custom Show award, as well.

Here are all the class designations available for judging in 2023:

Best Indian Scout: Anything based on a Scout 1133cc liquid-cooled engine

Best Chief & Non-Fairing: Any 111/116 Thunderstroke engine-based bikes

Best Bagger: Any bagger-style touring bikes with 111/116 Thunderstroke or PowerPlus engines

Best Indian Vintage up to 1953: Anything based on any Indian model that was built before 1953

Best FTR/Sportbike/Streetfighter: Any custom bike with an Indian Motorcycle engine produced after 2013

Best Killer Look: Best surface enhancement, including paint jobs, engravings, 3D metal artwork—more than simple custom airbrushing is required to win this category

Gallery: Budweis Custom Indian Motorcycle Show

8 Photos

The official entry form is currently live at the 2023 Indian Riders Fest website, which we’ll link in our Sources if you’re interested in entering a bike. The team has assembled an international panel of judges who will be critiquing all the creations, and it includes the following individuals:

Ola Stenegärd, Indian Motorcycle Director of Product Design will serve as the jury panel President of Honor

Onno Wieringo, Official Photographer of the AMD World Championship will serve as chairman of the jury

Thomas Wijers, sales development manager for Jekill & Hyde

Dirk Lütkemeier, Indian Motorcycle senior district sales manager

Detlef Achterberg, head of sales for Wunderkind Custom

Axel Scherer, marketing manager at Custom Chrome Europe

If you’re interested in entering your bike in the 2023 show, pre-registration is highly recommended by organizers because it will get you free tickets to the 2023 Indian Riders Fest. The pre-registration deadline is Wednesday, May 31, 2023. If you can’t pre-register, though, the show will also accept ride-in entries up until Saturday, June 10, 2023.