The MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers road racing series has proven to be an excellent platform for American motorcycle manufacturers to show their prowess in the world of racing. Among the most successful is undeniably Harley-Davidson, and for the 2024 season, the MoCo hopes to dominate as the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team is more than ready to get the show on the road.

In a press release, Harley-Davidson announced its team riders Kyle Wyman and James Rispoli, both of which boasting extensive backgrounds in the world of racing, particularly with Harley-Davidson machinery.

Kyle Wyman, for starters, is one of the winningest racers in King of the Naggers, having won seven races in the 2023 season. On top of that, his other impressive achievements include a total of 12 race wins, as well as holding the title of 2021 King of the Baggers Champion.

“Riding for the Harley-Davidson factory team has been a dream, and I'm excited to be given the opportunity to continue for two more seasons,” said Wyman in Harley-Davidson’s official press release. “We've had a lot of success in the class, but we have come up short on the championship two years in a row. Our goal is to win back the title in 2024 and I look forward to getting started with testing in the coming months.”

Up next, James Rispoli, who is currently signed with the Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson team, is set to join the Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team for 2024. In the current season, he has scored two wins and sits in second place. Rispoli has an extensive history of racing Harley-Davidson machinery, and even earned the nickname “Hogspoli” for his success. From the 2024 season, he replaces Travis Wyman, another notable racer with significant contributions to the team’s success.

In Harley-Davidson’s official press release, Rispoli said, “I am stoked to have signed with Harley-Davidson. It has been a dream of mine to be a factory rider ever since I was a little kid.” He added that he believes the team will be a force to be reckoned with in 2024, “Taking confidence and consistency paired with the backing of the factory, I know we are going to be a big threat in 2024. I am very excited to get to work.”

For the 2024 season, the King of the Baggers will cover 16 races over eight double-header weekends. It’ll be held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike Series.