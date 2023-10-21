It’s been a rough couple of years for the Macau Grand Prix. The city circuit hasn’t seen a lot of action in recent years, and even after a couple of years after the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were served around the world, it took a while before we saw a “normal” GP being held, until now.

This year, 2023, will be the 70th anniversary of the race, and the organizers have announced that it is back on again this November. Last year, the Macau GP was held though with a few names missing. Attendance wasn’t at a hundred percent such as Peter Hickman, and Michael Rutter, due to the prohibitive COVID-19 restrictions that were still in play last year. This year, they and other names like Davey Todd on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW will return.

COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in January of this year and it took some time for it to do so. In 2022, the 54th season of the GP, seven races were held, namely the Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix, Galaxy Entertainment Macau GT Cup, Wynn Macau Guia Race, MGM Macau Touring Car Cup, Melco Greater Bay Area GT Cup, SJM Macau Roadsport Challenge, and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. During this time, organizers were still strict with regard to its health and safety regulations but with the relaxed rulings, we might see the GP back in full swing for its 55th edition.

On November 16, 2023, Thursday, there will be a free practice session spanning 45 minutes. On Friday, November 17, 2023, a single qualifying session lasting 45 minutes will then be held.

Race day, November 18, 2023, a 20-minute warm-up session will precede a 12-lap race, the main event. The motorcycle race will be the big opener on Saturday, as per the organizers’ schedule.

55th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix Schedule (Macau Standard Time)

Thursday, November 16

07:45 a.m. to 08:30 a.m. - Free Practice

Friday, November 17

08:00a.m. to 08:45 a.m. - Qualifying

Saturday, November 18