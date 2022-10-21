Motorsports is returning to Macau in 2022, for both two and four wheelers. From November 17 to 20, 2022, the four-day Macau Grand Prix will be held, comprising seven races, including the iconic Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, which will be on its 54th season. The return of racing to the iconic circuit was announced in a press release by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee.

For 2022, the Macau GP will include a series of headline races including junior single-seaters, GTs, touring cars, and of course, motorcycles. More specifically, the seven races consist of the Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix, Galaxy Entertainment Macau GT Cup, Wynn Macau Guia Race, MGM Macau Touring Car Cup, Melco Greater Bay Area GT Cup, SJM Macau Roadsport Challenge, and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Beginning on October 18, tickets for the 2022 Macau Grand Prix will be available for purchase. The cost of tickets for the races on November 17 and 18 is MOP 50, or the equivalent of $6.50 USD, however the cost of tickets for the weekend races on November 19 and 20 vary by stand and range from MOP 400 ($52 USD) to MOP 1,000 (about $128 USD). Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone, or through a mobile app, as well as at sales locations in Macau, Hong Kong, and China.

Prior to the racing action, the Macau Grand Prix will be loaded chock full of events and attractions for racing fans all over the world. These events include the Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival, and even a car show. All attractions prior to the racing action are free of charge. Furthermore, for those of you who will be unable to join in on the fun live and in-person, you’ll still be able to see the action first hand through the live-streams showed on the Macau Grand Prix official Facebook page and website.

Last but not least, stringent health and safety measures will be implemented to keep COVID-19 transmission to a minimum. As such, organizers will closely monitor the COVID situation in the country leading up to the races, and make any necessary adjustments as mandated by the Macau health authorities. For more information on the event, as well as to book tickets, please visit the Macau Grand Prix official website linked in the sources below.