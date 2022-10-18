With colder weather now well and truly in the northern hemisphere, a good number of motorcyclists are hunkering down for the cold season—either by putting their bikes into storage, or gearing up with thermal apparel. In other parts of the world, however, spring is just arriving, and the motorcycling season is just about to start. This is the case in Australia, where spring is well underway, and summer is expected to come in December.

As such, Australian motorcycle and powersports aficionados are in for a treat, as new bikes, gear, and accessories are hitting the Land Down Under. One good example is Beta’s refreshed 2023 RR model range, all of which have been beefed up to be tougher, faster, and more engaging to ride. The installation of a Kayaba rear shock unit is the key change for these models in 2023; Beta describes this as a significant improvement to the bike's suspension.

Beta has installed a Kayaba C46 RCU rear shock for the first time, beginning a partnership between the two companies. Riders are in for a treat, though, as the shock features high and low speed compression adjustment, as well as rebound damping. The beefed up rear shock promises improved race performance, as well as added longevity in high operating temperatures. Thanks to its adjustability, the rear shock can also be tuned for beginner-friendly applications.

Up front, meanwhile, the bikes’ forks are now beefed up to handle bigger loads, as well as reduce friction thereby improving overall performance. The suspension forks now include 48 mm Kayaba AOS closed cartridge forks with innovative treatments for the lowest possible internal sliding friction and anodized internal components. Just like before, the forks feature compression and rebound damping adjustment. Of course, the forks are calibrated to perform alongside the newly installed rear shock.

Suspension aside, there are also a few changes to specific models in the RR range. For instance, the 4T series now has a new traction control and user-selectable electronic management system. The traction control and engine maps can be toggled using a switch between the steerer tube and gas tank. Of course, Beta wouldn’t miss the opportunity to slap on the best of the best in racing componentry on the 2023 RR model range. Across the board, we find race-focused features such as a quick release front axle and reinforced handguards. The bikes also roll on Metzeler tires—the same ones found in Beta’s EnduroGP race bikes.