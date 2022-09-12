Off-Road Powersports Company Volcon Enters E-Bike Market With The Brat

Electric off-road enthusiasts will certainly be familiar with Volcon. The brand prides itself as one of the pioneers in the electric-powered off-road game, and has some pretty impressive, and all-around fun-loving offerings such as the Stag UTV and Grunt off-road electric motorbike. Now, Volcon is set to enter the highly competitive electric bicycle segment with its newest offering, the Brat.

Electric bikes have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and Volcon’s Brat looks to set a new standard for off-road capable electric bikes. According to Volcon, the Brat is constructed similarly to a motorbike and has some of Volcon's distinctive design features, including the exo-arch structure that is recognizable from Volcon's Grunt and Stag models. The brand's off-road legacy was underlined in the company's official press release by CEO Jordan Davis, who also expressed enthusiasm about the brand's upcoming entry into the electric bicycle market.

“While our brand was built on the dirt, we have a passion for all things performance and the Brat meets our expectations. We set out to enter the market with not only a high-performance machine, but a bike that had style as well. The e-Bike market is saturated with lookalike products, and we believe the Brat stands out from the crowd in both looks and performance,”

Davis emphasized that the Brat is the ideal entry point for would-be electric motorbike riders, providing as their first taste of the two-wheeled lifestyle, while discussing the possibilities the e-bike industry provides for Volcon as a brand. “We believe the strong growth in the segment is a unique opportunity to offer a fresh product, grabbing the attention of on-road e-Bike enthusiasts. The proverbial leap from the Brat to the Grunt isn’t far. If you can ride the Brat, you can ride our Grunt, meaning as your riding style changes and experience progresses, we’ll have the product for you.”

The Brat offers four riding modes to handle anything from off-road excursions to smoothly navigating city traffic. These settings range from barely any pedal assistance to complete throttle engagement. The Brat's claimed range of 70 miles on a single charge is more than enough to take you on a thrilling journey and back home. The 48V battery inside the Brat may be completely charged in six to seven hours using a regular home outlet. With a top speed of 28 miles per hour, the Brat's high torque electric motor provides rapid power for continuous climbs and acceleration.

Overall, by offering a degree of information and accessibility not present on other e-bikes, the Brat redefines what it means to be connected. The rider can quickly see the expected range, journey distance, time, odometer, and speed on the Brat's dynamic display. With the addition of Volcon App technology, the Brat is essentially an electric motorbike in terms of instruments. It also has smartphone connection, enabling you to use the company's specialized app and examine much more information. The Brat will have an MSRP that starts at $2,799 when it is first made available to dealers and customers in November 2022, according to Volcon.