At the beginning of November, 2021, Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle company Volcon ePowersports announced ambitious plans to expand in Latin America. Its first vehicle, the Grunt electric motorcycle, is currently rolling into customer hands. So far, it’s announced three additional vehicles to follow in due course. It’s a crucial time for the young company as it seeks to build both recognition and reputation at the same time.

So, what’s next? Up until now, Volcon has been offering pre-orders for the Grunt electric bike via its website. That’s certainly not an unusual thing for an electric startup, and it’s become even more common for all kinds of vehicles since the pandemic made online shopping even more attractive than it had previously been. However, on November 8, 2021, Volcon formally announced plans for a U.S. dealership network spanning all 50 states in the country.

Of course, these things take time, and Volcon anticipates that it will take approximately the next year to get its dealership network across the U.S. fully buttoned down. To jumpstart the process, Volcon is partnering with Powersports Business Journal just in time for its Accelerate conference, which coincidentally started in Atlanta, Georgia on November 8.

"Since we first introduced the Grunt to the public in 2020, dealership requests have flooded in from all over the world, receiving over 200 inquiries in just the US alone and more than 50 internationally," Volcon ePowersports director of international sales and business development Melissa Coffey said in a statement.

"We've already begun early discussions with established powersports dealers and it has been very rewarding to hear that they already know about the Volcon brand and have been following our progress since the beginning. It's confirmation that we are in the right place at the right time with the right products,” she concluded.

It’s early days in the process, so no details are available just yet. However, we look forward to seeing how Volcon’s network develops in the coming months.