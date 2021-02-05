In October, Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle startup Volcon introduced the Grunt. The all-terrain bike boasted a top speed of 60 mph and a 0-to-60 time of six seconds. With 75 lb-ft of torque and some Bat Tumbler-esque tires, the small trail bike sounded like it could uphold its name. On the more practical side, the 100-mile range, two-hour charge time, and swappable battery technology also impressed.

Yes, the Grunt sounds like a great way to escape during the quarantine era, but the company wanted to offer a way for families to explore the great outdoors together. Keeping with its self-deprecating model names, the Texas startup just unveiled the Runt, an all-terrain bike for kids. Effectively just a smaller version of the Grunt, the pint-sized off-road model prioritizes safety over power.

The Runt not only comes with three riding modes but parents can tailor the experience through Volcon’s phone app. The software features geo-fencing controls, remote monitoring, performance limiters, and tip-over notifications.

“With the addition of the Runt, the entire family can experience off-road powersports adventures through Volcon’s two and four-wheeled models,” said Andrew Leisner, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon Inc. “The no-clutch, single-speed, electric powertrain is easier for young riders to learn and the new app-based controls will give parents the ability to monitor their children and regulate the power of the motorcycle.”

Volcon’s accessory catalog also ensures that the Runt can grow along with the rider thanks to an assortment of taller handlebars and larger seats. The Grunt’s two-hour charge time still applies to the Runt but you’ll have to plug in more often with the 35-mile range. The tiny off-road bike is open for pre-orders now and will deliver in Spring 2021. With an MSRP of $2,995, the Runt could be the best way to get the entire family on the trails this upcoming riding season.