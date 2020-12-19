CAKE has announced a partnership with Southern African Wildlife College to form the Electric Bush Bike Anti-Poaching Act. Specially designed CAKE electric motorcycles will be used to help protect endangered species from poachers. The South African Wildlife College is located six miles away from Kruger National Park, making it the ideal base of operations for cracking down on poaching within the park.

Poaching is a big problem in South Africa, mainly for food rather than for hides and trophies like the big game hunters of the past. It occurs in some of the most remote parts of the country, which are difficult to get to and impossible to patrol by car. Recent enforcement efforts have used motorcycles to some success, but their loud gas engines alert poachers to their approach and enable them to flee. CAKE's electric bikes are nearly silent, which gives law enforcement the element of surprise.

Of course, in such remote areas, there is also a distinct lack of electrical infrastructure to recharge an electric bike. That's where GoalZero comes in, providing solar recharging capabilities for each motorcycle that will not be dependent on the local electrical grid.

"It is somewhat unreal how the sun and solar power, together with the technology of these silent off-road motorbikes can serve as something of a perpetual machine that works toward the general obligation of sustainability and, in this specific instance, to serve the purpose of saving species from extinction," remarked CAKE’s founder and CEO, Stefan Ytterborn.

The actual bikes being used for this will be revealed in January 2021, but I would not be surprised to see the Kalk& or some variant. Based on the prowess of its off-road sibling, the Kalk OR, it should have no trouble chasing down any poacher who tries to run for it.