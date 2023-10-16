Here at RideApart, we’re believers that big fun doesn’t necessarily have to come from big bikes. Small-to-mid-displacement machines could very well pack just as much of a punch when it comes to fun factor as their big-displacement siblings. In fact, you could even say that they’re more fun, as small bikes don’t tend to take themselves so seriously.

The same can be said in the racing world, as the grassroots level usually features one-make-series featuring small-displacement machinery. The newest of which comes to us from Team Green over in Italy, in the form of the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Trophy. As the name suggests, the racing series will star Kawasaki’s newest sportbike, the Ninja ZX-4RR, an evolution of the smaller ZX-25RR, and one that has been taking the enthusiast market by storm since its launch.

The new Italian racing series will comprise five rounds across multiple Italian circuits, with all the bikes participating purely stock machines. This means that success is fully dependent on the riders and their teams when it comes to strategizing, planning, and of course, sheer skill. The series is organized by K-Racing on behalf of Kawasaki Italia, who will be handling all the logistics and organizing of the racing series.

Those who wish to participate will have to obtain a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR from any Kawasaki official dealership in Italy. At present, the sportbike retails for 9,690 Euros in Italy, or about $10,187 USD. On top of buying the bike, aspiring participants also need to purchase the racing kit which costs 5,900 Euros ($6,202 USD) without VAT. The motorcycles are expected to be made available in Italian dealers by October 2023 (they should be available as of this writing), and of course, prizes and awards await winners of every round.

In an article by Italian publication Motociclismo, Kawasaki Italy’s sales director Enrico Bessolo explained that the racing series hopes to garner attention towards small-to-mid-sized sportbikes in the European market. “Our intention is precisely to bring new emphasis and interest to the small-medium sports market across Europe,” he stated.

For those unfamiliar with the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR, it’s powered by a small but potent 399cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four engine. It has around 75 horsepower on tap and 26.5 pound-feet of torque. It tips the scales at 414.5 pounds fully loaded, and has a rather approachable seat height of 31.5 inches. In the US market, it retails for quite a premium price of $9,699 USD.