The 2023 MotoGP round at Circuit of the Americas touched down in Austin from April 14 through 16, 2023—and Aprilia brought a little something extra for its fans. The team from Noale chose this weekend to unveil new, limited-edition versions of the RSV4 Factory and Tuono Factory for 2023 in striking liveries that incorporate white, red, blue, and silver text.

The 2023 RSV4 Factory Special Edition is powered by Aprilia’s 65-degree, super narrow 1,099cc V4 engine, which makes a claimed 217 horsepower. Opt for the 2023 Tuono V4 Factory Special Edition instead, and you get a 1,077cc V4 that makes a claimed 175 horsepower.

Both the RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory get the latest and greatest Marelli six-axis 11MP ECU, as well as full ride-by-wire throttle and the company’s Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) operating system as the brains of the operation.

Gallery: 2023 Aprilia RSV4 Factory Special Edition and Tuono V4 Factory Special Edition

21 Photos

Each bike gets six ride modes, three of which are geared for track use and three of which are geared for road use. Of all six of these, three of them are rider-customizable, so you can dial in your settings exactly the way you want for your preferred application. This includes settings for traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, and ABS.

Each iteration of the Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono Factory represents the OEM’s current best-of-the-best in terms of top-line componentry and performance, and these two limited-edition bikes released for North America in 2023 are no exception. As a result, both bikes get a full semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension and stop with a set of Brembo Stylema brakes. Additionally, they both get forged aluminum wheels.

All lighting on both the RSV4 Factory Special Edition and Tuono V4 Factory Special Edition is LED, including perimeter daytime running lights and cornering lights. Aprilia also spent time refining its ergonomics on both models to optimize rider comfort. At the same time, the team also worked to enhance the aerodynamic designs of both bikes, offering improved performance at high speeds.

If you’re in the US or Canada, and you’re wondering when you can get your hands on either the 2023 RSV4 Factory Special Edition or the Tuono V4 Factory Special Edition, you’ll have to wait just a little longer. Both bikes are scheduled to begin appearing in Aprilia’s US dealerships in May 2023, and in Canadian dealerships in June 2023.

As with the release schedule, pricing also differs between the US and Canadian markets. In the US, the MSRP for the RSV4 Factory Special Edition will be $26,499, while the MSRP on the Tuono V4 Factory Special Edition is $20,099. In Canada, the MSRP for the RSV4 Factory Special Edition will be $28,245, and MSRP for the Tuono V4 Factory Special Edition will be $22,845.