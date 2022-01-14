Aprilia sportbike and naked bike lineup commonly sport the brand’s black and red livery, tying the road-going models to the Noale factory’s MotoGP and Superbike World Championship efforts. While the Aprilia Black livery is a signature look for the firm’s high-performance platforms, some riders prefer a stealthier look. To cater to a more restrained crowd, the company is releasing the 2022 RSV4 Factory in an Ultra Dark colorway.

In 2021, Aprilia made a raft of changes to its flagship sportbike. Buoyed by a displacement bump from 1,077cc to 1,099cc, the revised RSV4 pumped out even more peak horsepower (217 horsepower at 13,200 rpm) yet reduced its carbon footprint to meet Euro 5 emissions standards. Aprilia didn’t just soup up the engine though.

After learning from the RS 660 development process, Aprilia integrated the RSV4’s bi-plane winglets into the double-wall fairing. That shift enhances engine cooling while also maximizing high-speed stability. Similarly, the new MotoGP-inspired swingarm is now lighter and features a reinforced lower brace to improve stability under hard acceleration.

Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 also makes an appearance on the superbike, delivering the utmost performance and comfort on and off the track. A new LED headlight design, a larger TFT display, and a fine-tuned ride-by-wire throttle system round out the latest-generation updates. Of course, the 2022 RSV4 Factory receives all the same upgrades, but the paint option sets the Ultra Dark apart.

2022 Aprilia RSV4 Factory 2006 Aprilia RSV 1000R

A matte black livery keeps things low-key but touches of gold add that trademark Italian flourish. The forged aluminum wheels, RSV4 badges, Aprilia logos, and tail unit receive a refreshing splash of gold. Even the Ohlins suspenders complement the new color scheme. While the understated paint and decals are a new direction for the RSV4, the Ultra Dark livery calls back to the 2006 RSV 1000R Factory.

Unfortunately, Aprilia hasn’t announced the RSV4 Factory Ultra Dark’s MSRP yet, but it will join the standard Aprilia Black colorway in 2022.