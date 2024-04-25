Watching Aprilia's Maverick Vinales win Circuit of the America's round of MotoGP was positively thrilling. The battle between Vinales, Acosta, Martin, and Marquez had me on the edge of my seat throughout the race. And listening to the bikes scream down COTA's main straight had me hankering for some seat time on one of these wild machines.

That'll never happen—unless Red Bull or KTM want to give me a call, pretty please—but I could theoretically get pretty close thanks to Aprilia's final XTrenta RSV4s. Optimized for the track, these limited edition bikes are about as close to a MotoGP bike as mere mortals will ever get.

At least if they have a spare $80,000 lying around. If you have that, then you'll get pretty damn close to owning a MotoGP motorcycle, each signed by one of Aprilia's factory racers, including Vinales. You also get a whole lot more, so let's dive in.

The RSV4s have been thoroughly worked over, improving pretty much every system on the bike to get it as close to the racers you see on TV or in person. Power is up to a whopping 230 horsepower (about 50 less than the race bike, but who's counting?) thanks to an "increased compression ratio, a specially designed titanium and carbon exhaust system from Aprilia Racing partner SC Project, and a Sprint Filter MotoGP spec air filter."

You have to cool the bike better, too, so the factory gave the XTrenta RSV4 both water and oil radiators from Taleo Tecnoracing.

And to give it the look of the MotoGP bikes, Aprilia threw all the aero at it, reducing the bike's drag by 4%, but increasing aero load by 25%. Forged magnesium Marchesini M7R GENESI wheels lighten the bike by 2kgs each, while they're wrapped in track-only Pirelli Diablo SBK slicks.

Suffice it to say, these bikes are proper mad. But that $80,000 you're forking over doesn't stop with just a bike to have in your garage. According to Aprilia, the XTrenta RSV4 also comes with the aforementioned signature of one of the brand's riders, as well as "a trip to a 2024 MotoGP race weekend of their choice," adding, "This VIP experience includes a meet-and-greet with your chosen rider, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Aprilia Racing Team garage, coveted paddock passes, and premium viewing seats to witness the pinnacle of motorcycle racing firsthand."

You can now head to Aprilia's reservation page to try and get a slot. But these are going to go fast, so if you've got $80,000 burning a hole in your pocket and are the ultimate Aprilia fan, get over there. Who wants to lend me $80k?