As in the automotive world, so too has the motorcycling world adopted the idea of track-ready, one-off motorcycles offered to mere mortals like you and I. These go-fast machines are usually ready-to-rock versions of a brand's street bikes, or one step down from the full-blown racers. All of them, however, are extremely cool, even though I'd never be able to extract everything from them.

And Aprilia is the latest manufacturer to get in on the action with the release of the RS 660 Trofeo; a track-only, limited-edition sport bike that builds on the brand's prior track-only success and a bike we can't help but drool over.

The bike itself is based around the RS 660, but unlike the road bike, the Trofeo is actually built by the race department. According to Aprilia, "The limited production, which happens between race seasons, is made directly by the Aprilia Racing department as a part of the Factory Works program."

With that in mind, Aprilia Racing and the Factory Work program get to building out a better motorcycle. The program eliminates the ignition switch assembly, along with ABS—though "the ABS control unit, however, remains on the bike and connected to exploit the strategies of the integrated electronic system—while the rest of the braking system is "simplified with independent lines." The bike's ECU is then reprogrammed with "mapping (all 'full power') developed by Aprilia Racing."

It's also been tuned for the SC Project racing exhaust.

Working to keep everything level is an updated suspension system, with the front forks getting an adjustable “Misano by Andreani” internal cartridge, that works for both compression and rebound damping and preload, while a rear Öhlins AP948 shock "features hydraulic preload, compression, and rebound damping adjustment."

The bike's chassis was also upgraded, as Aprilia lowered the riding position "thanks to the racing upper steering yoke and adjustable semi-handlebars," while the brand made the footpegs adjustable. The brand also dropped the dry weight—a ludicrous metric as we've discussed in the past—to just 153 kilos.

All in all, what that totals is a limited-edition, track-only motorcycle that'll set you back a cool $21,500. But only 28 RS 660 Trofeos will be built, so if you're the sort of person that wants to stunt on everyone at your next track day, act quick, as orders are live now.