The roaring engines of race bikes, world-class racers at the top of their game, the smell of gasoline and sticky tires wafting through the air, and to top it all off, the picturesque background of an iconic racing circuit – all staples when it comes to the world of racing.

And what better way to celebrate the thrill of racing than at the Big Aprilia Festival?

Scheduled for June 8, 2024 at the Misano Racing Circuit, the Big Aprilia Festival is meant to celebrate all things Aprilia. From its success in the MotoGP Championship to its exploits in the Dakar Rally, Aprilia has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the racing scene, and the Big Aprilia Festival gives us the chance to get up close and personal with the MotoGP Aprilia RS-GP machines, as well as the world-class racers who pilot them.

Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro ripping up the track

While racing sits at the heart of the festival, the company has ensured that we mere mortals get to experience the magic of Aprilia firsthand. Test rides of Aprilia’s newest models, including the potent RS 660 and Tuono 660, as well as the highly acclaimed Tuareg 660 adventure-enduro, will keep spectators and enthusiasts entertained.

On top of that, the event will be home to an electrifying atmosphere, with Italian radio station Radio DeeJay spinning hits throughout the event.

Manufacturers with a rich racing lineage like Aprilia are largely responsible for keeping the gears of the enthusiast spectrum turning. They evoke excitement and admiration among enthusiasts who dream of being like their racing idols.

More than anything else, bikes like the Aprilia RSV4 1100—a bike I've ridden on multiple occasions and absolutely love—are all about stirring the soul rather than getting you from A to B. And this is a testament shared by everyone who rides motorcycles; a connection that unites all of us bike nuts.

Aleix Espargaro will grace the 2024 Aprilia All Stars Experience Aprilia's machines for yourself via test rides on track

If we look at things from the bigger picture, events like the Big Aprilia Festival aren't just for us enthusiasts. They open doors to a wider audience, allowing people who perhaps are interested in bikes but don't know how to get started, to join in on the fun of all things two wheels. At the end of the day, this means more people addicted to bikes.

And we all know that a bigger community is always a good thing.