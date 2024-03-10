The name Aston Martin isn’t exactly one we come by often in the motorcycle world, though the British marque is certainly a master of its craft. But when the company decided to team up with Brough Superior, it captured quite a lot of attention within the respective worlds.

The AMB 001 may look like it came straight from a sci-fi movie, but it’s very much a real machine. Created in collaboration with iconic British motorcycle brand Brough Superior, the AMB 001 is a limited-production model of just 100 units. To make it even more special, Aston and Brough released the AMB 001 Pro, a track-only superbike with insane levels of performance, and limited to just 88 units.

And now’s your chance to get your hands on one, assuming you have around £200,000 ($254,000 USD) burning a massive hole in your pocket.

This pristine AMB 001 Pro has been listed for auction on Iconic Auctioneers and is set to go under the hammer on April 7, 2024. Draped in elegant Verdant Jade bodywork with a matching yellow pinstripe, the AMB 001 Pro is a breathtaking machine, breaking necks from its styling alone.

Each AMB 001 has been meticulously hand-crafted in Brough Superior’s manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France, and can take up to two years for each bike to be built, as each one has to be crafted to exacting standards, as you could probably imagine.

The high-performance, track-only superbike is underpinned by a lightweight CNC aluminum frame, and draped in full-carbon fiber bodywork. At its heart is a 997cc V-twin engine complete with a Garrett turbocharger pumping out a heart-stopping 225 horsepower.

This particular example is number 8 of the 88 ever built. Matte carbon fiber elements with contrasting Photon Lime accents add a splash of race-inspired contrast, making the bike a sure standout at any bike meet. Making this bike even more special is the fact that it’s the first AMB 001 Pro to be imported into the UK.

It has zero miles on the clock, but the seller states that the engine has been started, and is in excellent running order. A shame it was never ridden. But now's your chance to fix that.

If you’re interested in acquiring this ultra-rare machine that’s sure to be a future classic, the live auction will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

