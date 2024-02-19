MotoGP machines represent the pinnacle of technology when it comes to performance in the world of two wheels. As such, when a new model is released and ready to hit the race track, it’s no surprise that it’s quite a big deal. A lot of work goes on during the winter months as race teams prepare for the upcoming season. From all the data gathered in the previous season, machines are tweaked, upgraded, and improved lal within MotoGP’s strict guidelines, and then extensively tested for the upcoming season.

We saw this with Aprilia, when it conducted testing on its updated race bike at Sepang. Back then, the bike was draped in an all-black livery to hide as much of the details as possible. Now, however, the 2024 race bike, dubbed the RS-GP24, has been unveiled in all its glory. Aprilia has been making strides in MotoGP in recent years, and now hopes that 2024 will be its best season yet. The RS-GP24 represents the culmination of the Italian company’s technological capabilities, while at the same time demonstrating the brand’s drive for innovation.

Aprilia RS-GP24 - Left Side

The Aprilia Racing Division, headed by Romano Albesiano, made quite a lot of technical revisions to the RS-GP, and in the company’s official press release, Albesiano explained that the bike was already a potent platform, and that the team worked towards making what was already good even better. “The RS-GP is a mature project, faithful to the Aprilia philosophy, which we have sought to advance in every aspect. The aerodynamic study is perhaps the clearest. We introduced a few concepts that are definitely innovative in order to improve the load and penetration characteristics. But every detail has been revisited, as must be done in a championship which has placed technological research at unprecedented levels.”

The name of the game for 2024 is advanced aerodynamics, and it’s easy to see this from the bodywork of the bike alone. For 2024, the RS-GP24 gets wild winglets up front, as well as a fully enclosed fairing that doesn’t even let the engine peek out a tiny bit. The exhaust system now exits at the tail of the bike, with even more bodywork concealing the exhaust pipes. Meanwhile, over at the tail, there's a small spoiler that juts upward. On the side of the bike, large covers can be seen on either side of the rear wheel, while up front, large ducts suck in air and cool down the brakes.

Aleix Espargaro, who has been with Aprilia for seven years, and is entering his eight year alongside the Noale manufacturer this season, expressed excitement towards the new and improved bike. “I am proud to be part of this project which I have always considered to be my second family. In 2024, we’ll make another step forward. Last year we were lacking the consistency to battle all the way to the end, but we still demonstrated that we are a tough rival for everyone. It won’t be simple because, even if it seemed impossible, the level in MotoGP has increased even more. I feel like I'm ready - physically and mentally - and I believe in the work that the Aprilia staff has carried out."

Aprilia RS-GP24 - Maverick Vinales Aprilia RS-GP24 - Aleix Espargaro

Meanwhile, Maverick Viñales explained that he underwent a rigorous training regiment over the winter, in the hopes of delivering a stellar performance in the 2024 season. “During the winter break I trained like mad and I have faith in Aprilia Racing’s work. If we continue to set the goal of squeezing the most out of our technical package every weekend, the results will follow naturally. The first tests confirmed the extremely high level of the championship. Practically every rider and every bike on the grid have the potential to battle for the podium. This makes the challenge even more intriguing."

Joining the team for 2024, Miguel Oliveira makes the switch to Aprilia via the Trackhouse racing team. He’ll also be aboard a new RS-GP24. Raúl Fernández, also part of the Trackhouse team, will be racing aboard the Aprilia RS-GP, as well, but with a 2023-spec bike that will be upgraded to meet the performance metrics as the 2024 model.