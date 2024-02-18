The list of racers for the 2024 Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) is out, and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) have published 40 names that will be duking it out on track for six rounds this year. 

Provisional 2024 WorldWCR calendar

Round  Location  Date 
1. Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round MWC “Marco Simoncelli” June 14 to 16, 2024 
2. Prosecco DOC UK Round Donington Park July 12 to 14, 2024
3. Pirelli Portuguese Round Autódromo Internacional do Algarve August 9 to 11, 2024
4. Hungarian Round Balaton Park Circuit* August 23 to 25, 2024
5. Acerbis Italian Round Cremona Circuit* September 20 to 22, 2024
6. Prometeon Spanish Round Circuito de Jerez October 18 to 20, 2024

*Subject to homologation

Kicking off, the first round will take place on June 14, 2024—the Pirelli Emilia-Romangna Round, and it will continue up until June 16th according to the provisional calendar. The dates may be subject to change, however. 

The rest of the calendar has also been released with a total of six rounds throughout the year. From June to October, we can expect this inaugural season for the Women’s Circuit Championship to be quite exciting, especially if you take a look at some of the names on the list. 

Over 40 riders applied to be a part of this historic racing series, but only 24 will be able to take part. The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship is a pioneering single-make racing series that will see aspiring female riders on the Yamaha R7. These women will make history as they saddle up and race for the crown. Side note, Janaki’s particularly excited about Ana Carrasco. 

2024 Provisional Permanent Entry List

Number-Name-Nationality Team 
4- Emily Bondi (FRA) YART Zelos Black Knights Team
7- Andrea Sibaja Moreno (ESP) Deza – Box 77 Racing Team
8- Tayla Relph (AUS) TAYCO Motorsport
10- Ran Yochay (ISR) 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team
14- Mallory Dobbs (USA) Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team
15- Sarah Varon (COL) ITALIKA Racing FIMLA
16- Lucy Michel (GER) TSL-Racing
19- Adela Ourednickova (CZE) DafitMotoracing
21- Nicole Van Aswegen (RSA) Andalaft Racing
22- Ana Carrasco (ESP) Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team
28- Ornella Ongaro (FRA) Team Flembbo PL Performances
29- Mia Stenseth Rusthen (NOR) Rusthen Racing
33- Chun Mei Liu (TPE) WT Racing Team Taiwan
34- Alyssia Whitmore (GBR) Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team
35- Lena Kemmer (AUT) Bertl K. Racing Team
36- Beatriz Neila Santos (ESP) Pata Prometeon Yamaha
44- Luna Hirano (JPN) Team Luna
46- Francisca Ruiz Vidal (ESP) PS Racing Team 46+1
52- Jessica Howden (RSA) Team Trasimeno
53- Iryna Nadieieva (UKR) MPS.RT
64- Sara Sanchez Tamayo (ESP) 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team
83- Astrid Madrigal (MEX) ITALIKA Racing FIMLA
96- Roberta Ponziani (ITA) Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team
99- Isis Carreno Avila (CHI) AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3

WorldWCR Tidbits:

fim womens motorcycling world championship First-Ever FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship Set For 2024
womens motorcycling world championship 2024 First-Ever FIM Women's Motorcycling World Championship Coming In 2024

Sources: Superbike News , World SBK

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com