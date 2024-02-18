The list of racers for the 2024 Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) is out, and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) have published 40 names that will be duking it out on track for six rounds this year.

Provisional 2024 WorldWCR calendar

Round Location Date 1. Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round MWC “Marco Simoncelli” June 14 to 16, 2024 2. Prosecco DOC UK Round Donington Park July 12 to 14, 2024 3. Pirelli Portuguese Round Autódromo Internacional do Algarve August 9 to 11, 2024 4. Hungarian Round Balaton Park Circuit* August 23 to 25, 2024 5. Acerbis Italian Round Cremona Circuit* September 20 to 22, 2024 6. Prometeon Spanish Round Circuito de Jerez October 18 to 20, 2024

*Subject to homologation

Kicking off, the first round will take place on June 14, 2024—the Pirelli Emilia-Romangna Round, and it will continue up until June 16th according to the provisional calendar. The dates may be subject to change, however.

The rest of the calendar has also been released with a total of six rounds throughout the year. From June to October, we can expect this inaugural season for the Women’s Circuit Championship to be quite exciting, especially if you take a look at some of the names on the list.

Over 40 riders applied to be a part of this historic racing series, but only 24 will be able to take part. The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship is a pioneering single-make racing series that will see aspiring female riders on the Yamaha R7. These women will make history as they saddle up and race for the crown. Side note, Janaki’s particularly excited about Ana Carrasco.

2024 Provisional Permanent Entry List