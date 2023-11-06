First-Ever FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship Set For 2024

With the 2023 racing season drawing to a close, the FIM has already laid out extensive plans for the 2024 season. An interesting addition to the growing number of racing series is the FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship, set to hold its inaugural season in 2024.

Motorcycling is all about inclusivity and embracing the joy and excitement of bikes, and the FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship seeks to give women looking to compete at the highest level a platform to do so. Similar in execution as other World Championships, the Women's Motorcycling World Championship will consist of multiple rounds, in this case six, and a pre-season test integrated into the WorldSBK. The schedule and venues of the rounds are as follows:

Venue Date Emilia Romagna Round, Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” June 14 to 16, 2024 UK Round, Donington Park Circuit July 12 to 14, 2024 Portuguese Round, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve August 9 to 11, 2024 Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit August 23 to 25, 2024 Italian Round, Cremona Circuit September 20 to 22, 2024 Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto October 11 to 13, 2024

In each round, there will be Superpole races on Friday, while Race 1 and Race 2 will be held on Saturday and Sunday respectively. On top of that, to ensure a level playing field, Yamaha will be the exclusive manufacturer, supplying the approachable yet potent YZF-R7. This middleweight sportbike has received quite a lot of acclaim in the global market, and is praised for its lightweight construction, maneuverability, and dependable performance thanks to its use of the 689cc CP2 engine.

Applications for the FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship are set to open from November 13, 2023 to January 31, 2024, with rider confirmation expected by February 15, 2024. The racing will kick off on June 14, 2023, with the inaugural round held at the Misano World Circuit. It’s important to note that riders must be at least 18 years of age. To add a personal touch to the racing series, riders have the option to race under their own team name. On top of all that, the series will feature global broadcast coverage, prize money thanks to Pirelli, as well as PR opportunities for riders to advance their careers.

The entrance fee for those looking to participate is 25,000 Euros, or about $26,800, inclusive of a 2023 Yamaha YZF-R7, as well as a GYTR Racing Kit, Pirelli tires, fuel, racing service, and paddock access. Interested riders can visit the link below for more information.