It’s going to be an epic weekend with some big names joining the grid for the 70th Macau Grand Prix. The motorcycle event is set to run its 55th edition this year, and the racers that are lined up for the weekend may be very worthwhile to watch. 

Big names from some world-class teams will be saddling up on their superbikes. A total of 23 racers will be participating in the races, scheduled to start on November 16, 2023, until November 18, 2023. 

55th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix Schedule (Macau Standard Time)

Thursday, November 16

  • 07:45 a.m. to 08:30 a.m. - Free Practice

Friday, November 17

  • 08:00a.m. to 08:45 a.m. - Qualifying

Saturday, November 18

  • 07:40 a.m. to 08:00 a.m. -  Warm-up
  • 08:30 a.m. - Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix Race (12 laps)

As for the list of participants, the 23 riders are as follows:

(The names are followed by the race team if any) 

  1. Samuel Edward West - moto-hub.co.uk by MGM Macau 
  2. Davey John Todd - Burrows Engineering/RK Racing 
  3. Michael Karl Rutter - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 
  4. Paul Williams - Paul Potchy Williams 
  5. Mark David Goodings 
  6. Lukas Randy Maurer 
  7. David Ian Johnson - Dafabet Racing 
  8. Paul Alan Jordan -Zero Up Racing Team by Penz 13 
  9. Michael Robin Montague 
  10. Timothee Sylvestre Monot 
  11. Erno Juhani Kostamo 
  12. Robert Thomas Hodson 
  13. Nadieh Jonee Schoots - Basomba Racing 
  14. David Mario Datzer 
  15. Philippe Edward Crowe
  16. Joseph William 
  17. Olivier Lupberger - Team Lupi by Heiger Motorsport 
  18. Peter John Hickman - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 
  19. Julian Trummer - WH Racing powered by Dynobike 
  20. Dominic Herbertson - Dafabet Racing 
  21. Brian John MC Cormack 
  22. Kamil Holan - Blue Garage 
  23. Joshua Andrew Brookes - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 

Some big names like Peter Hickman will be participating under FHO Racing BMW Motorrad. He's currently a three-time winner of the GP and well-known in the Isle of Man TT. However, last year's winner will defend his title, Erno Kostamo, this year. The runner-up last year, David Datzer will also return and perhaps strike back after a second-place finish last year. 

Things are shaping up to be exciting for the Macau GP this year. Given the shaky restart it had a while back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're likely in for its most exciting weekend in recent years as it is back in full force. 

