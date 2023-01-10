Racing is in Yoshimura’s DNA. The aftermarket brand specializes in performance-oriented motorcycle components, products that Yoshimura historically developed with Suzuki. As the House of Hamamatsu wound down its racing operations in the past few years, Yoshimura R&D of America turned to Yamaha’s new R7 in 2022.

After developing the Project R7 race bike for the Laguna Seca round of the MotoAmerica Twins Cup class, the firm brings its circuit-tested parts to the market for aspiring racers and track day enthusiasts. Championing the same CP-2 parallel twin that powers the MT-07 naked bike, the R7 favors accessibility over outright power. Yoshimura flips that script with its AT2 Race Series Titanium Exhaust.

The closed course-restricted unit not only boosts the R7’s peak horsepower by 6.2 percent and torque by 2.7 percent but also strips 11 pounds from the middleweight super twin. The AT2 isn’t the only weight-conscious component in Yoshimura’s bag either. An extra half-pound of savings comes by way of the brand’s Airbox Kit, but the unit’s largest contribution includes an 8.5-percent horsepower gain and a 4.8-percent torque uptick. In tandem, the exhaust system, and airbox net 14.4 percent more ponies and 8.8 percent more torque.

Gallery: Yoshimura Yamaha R7 Twins Cup Components

For a truly transformative mod, look no further than Yoshimura’s Project R7 Camshafts. Including full billet intake and exhaust cams along with a matching set of valve springs, the set yields a 41.5-percent horsepower increase and a torque surge of 15.3 percent. However, these aren’t bolt-on components. Yoshimura plans to offer rebuild packages in the near future. In the meantime, it recommends tasking an engine builder with installation.

All that power means nothing without direction, and the Swingarm Pivot Kit further sharpens the R7’s already nimble handling. The two black anodized billet aluminum plates enable the rider to decrease or increase the swingarm pivot angle by 1.5mm. For even more stability and progressive suspension action, customers can turn to the Yoshimura Suspension Linkage Kit.

For those hoping to trim all the fat, the Yoshimura Aluminum Subframe Kit lops off an additional four pounds and remains compatible with the OEM battery and electronics. All accessories qualify for Twins Cup competition and are available on Yoshimura’s website.

Pricing follows below: